Army Black Knights Hockey Blows out Mercyhurst in Series Opener
Jack Ivey scored two goals, and seven other Army West Point Black Knights scored one goal as they overwhelmed Mercyhurst, 9-1, in the first game of a two-game series at Tate Rink on Friday night.
The Black Knights (6-15-0, 6-8-0 in American Hockey Association) are trying to climb up the standings and improve their seeding for March’s AHA Tournament. The Lakers (2-18-3, 2-11-3) are the last-place team in the AHA and represents a chance for Army to make up ground.
Army was hot from the start, as it put together one of its best scoring outputs of the season and snapped a long losing streak. The Black Knights had lost nine straight games going into the series, dating back to Nov. 22 against Holy Cross.
The second game of the series is set for 4 p.m. eastern on Saturday.
Ivey ended up with three points, including an assist, while Mac Gadowsky also had three points (one goal, two assists). Barron Woodring also had three points (one goal, two assists).
Goaltender JJ Cataldo stopped 25 of 26 shots to keep the net relatively clean.
The Black Knights took it to the Lakers from the start, as they scored five goals in the first period.
Barron Woodring opened the scoring nearly midway through the first period, as he scored an even strength goal with Vincent Salice and Ivey assisting.
That was only the start.
The scores came in bunches after that. Hunter McCoy scored off an assist from Nik Hong, followed by a goal by Gadowsky a few minutes later, with an assist from Sam Groebner and Woodring.
Army’s remaining two first-period goals were scored by Hong (assists from Joey Baez and Easton Zueger) and Ivey (assists from Gadowsky and Brent Keefer).
The Black Knights continued to pour it on in the second period with two more goals. Dylan Wegner scored off assists from Michael Sacco and Adam Marshall, followed by a goal from Ivey, with assists from Nils Forselius and Keefer.
The third period saw Mercyhurst finally score a goal, but before that Army made it an 8-0 game after Ivey polished off his night less than two minutes into the period. Pierce Patterson and Gadowsky had the assists.
The Lakers scored their only goal a little more than eight minutes into the period as Matteo Disipio scored off assists from Sean James and Connor Pelc.
The Black Knights polished off the scoring midway through the period with a goal from Salice, with helpers from Ivey and Woodring.