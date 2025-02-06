Army Black Knights Hockey Star Defenseman Claims League Award
Army West Point Black Knights men’s hockey star Mac Gadowsky continues to grow his game, as the sophomore was named the Atlantic Hockey America defenseman of the month for January.
He is the second straight service academy player to win the award. Air Force defenseman Chris Hedden won the award in December.
Gadowsky won the award as he helped fuel a resurgent January for the Black Knights, who swept Mercyhurst, Air Force and Robert Morris in consecutive weekends to climb the AHA standings and snap a long losing streak.
Gadowsky had at least point in all eight games played by Army. During the month he was named the AHA defenseman of the week twice. This is the second time he has been named defenseman of the month in his career, as he won the award last season as a freshman.
In fact, he led all AHA players in goals (seven) and points (16) in January and was third in blocked shots (18). His 16 points were the most of any college defenseman for the month.
Nationally, he is second among all defensemen with 26 points and first with 11 goals. He is the nation’s only player with more than 30 blocked shots and at least 25 points. It’s just one of the reasons he is a nominee for the Hobey Baker award, given to the nation’s best player.
He had his best statistical game in the second game of the Black Knights’ series with Mercyhurst, when he had two goals and two assists. Bu this most critical performance was against Air Force.
In the second game of the series with the Falcons, he scored the game-tying goal in the third period. Then, in overtime, he dished out the game-winning assists to Jack Ivey, who wristed in the game-winner.
Army (11-16-0, 11-9-0 AHA) saw its six-game winning streak come to end with a 5-2 defeat at Bentley (14-12-2, 12-7-2) on Tuesday night. Gadowsky saw his point streak come to an end in the contest.
The Black Knights have three weekend AHA series left before the league tournament begins in March. Army hosts Sacred Heart Friday and Saturday, followed by a trip to Air Force on Feb. 14-15.
The regular season ends with a split series against American International, as AIC hosts the first game in Springfield, Mass., on Feb. 21, and Army hosts the second game at Tate Rink in Feb. 22.