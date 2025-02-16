Army Black Knights Hockey Sweeps Air Force Falcons in Latest Meeting
The Army West Point Black Knights men’s hockey team wrapped up a season sweep of the Air Force Falcons during a two-game series at Cadet Ice Rink in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday.
Army won the first game on Friday, 2-1, and then outlasted Air Force in overtime, 4-3, in the finale on Saturday. The Black Knights have now won all four meetings with the Falcons this season.
With the two wins, the Black Knights (14-16-1, 14-9-1 AHA) are 9-1-1 in their last 11 games. Army is now firmly in the Top 5 of the Atlantic Hockey America standings with one more weekend series remaining.
The Falcons (13-20-1, 10-14-0 AHA) lost both games after sweeping Canisius last weekend. Air Force lost to Army in a two-game series at West Point last month.
In Saturday’s game, Army struck first with a goal by Vincent Salice, off assists from Sean Vlasich and Barron Woodring.
Air Force scored the next three goals to take control of the game, as Sam Jacobs, Brendan Gibbons and Austin Schwartz found the net to give the Falcons a 3-1 lead going into the third period.
In the last period, the Black Knights stormed back. Nils Forselius and Mac Gadowsky scored on power-play goals within 1:07 of each other to tie the game at 3-3.
In overtime, Jack Ivey handed Army the victory on a goal midway through the period, with assists from Gadowsky and Nik Hong.
In the first game, Black Knights goaltender J.J. Cataldo made 33 saves to help them secure the victory.
Army staked him to a lead early in the game when Forselius forced a turnover deep in the Air Force end and scored with a wrister from the left circle. The Black Knights followed that with a second goal from Forselius, who was set up on a pass from Jack Ivey on an odd-man rush.
The Falcons cut into the lead with a goal on a rebound by Sam Stitz, which was his fifth goal of the season.
Air Force put up a furious attempt to equalize the game by firing 16 shots at Cataldo, but he turned all of them away to secure the win.
Army plays its final regular-season games against American International next weekend, with a road game on Friday and a home game on Saturday. Air Force plays its final regular season games at Robert Morris next Friday and Saturday.