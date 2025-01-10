Army Black Knights Ice Hockey Needs Surge Entering Mercyhurst Series
The Army West Point Black Knights men’s ice hockey team need to start climbing the standings in the American Hockey Association standings and they must start on Friday in a two-game series against Mercyhurst at Tate Rink.
The Black Knights (5-15-0, 5-8-0 in AHA) are near the bottom of the league standings with 15 points. But, with American International and Canisius right ahead of them with 17 points, this weekend is a prime chance for Army to make a move.
That’s because Mercyhurst (2-17-3, 2-10-2) is the worst team in the league with just eight points.
But the Black Knights are going to have to put their awful loss to American International behind them.
Earlier this week, Army lost to American International, 8-2. AIC had a 3-0 lead by the end of the first period and didn’t look back.
The Black Knights’ two goals were scored by Vincent Salice and Ben Ivey in the second and third periods, respectively. Army outshot American International, 51-44. Mac Gadowsky also had an assist.
Army has lost nine straight games going into the series, dating back to Nov. 22 against Holy Cross. The Black Knights’ last win was at least in AHA play, which came against RIT. Army swept the series. RIT has the second-fewest points in the league going into this weekend.
The road ahead is filled with AHA games. After the Black Knights face Mercyhurst, they host Air Force for two games the following weekend and then make a trip to Colorado Springs next month.
Army is hoping for a better run in this year’s AHA postseason tournament, where the Black Knights lost in the first round to Niagara.
Gadowsky leads the Black Knights with 12 points, including five goals and seven assists. But he’s the only Army player with 10 or more points this season. Brent Keefer has nine points, including two goals and seven assists.