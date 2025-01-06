Army Black Knights Ice Hockey Struggling Entering Return to AHA Action
The Army West Point Black Knights men’s ice hockey team fell to Merrimack, 5-2, in their latest non-conference game of the 2024-25 season as they prepare to return to Atlantic Hockey America action next weekend.
The Black Knights (5-14-10, 5-7-0 AHA) are looking up at several teams in the standings as they have 15 points through 12 AHA games. Sacred Heart leads with 35 points, followed by Bentley with 30 and Niagara with 29.
There is a drop-off after that, which leads to Army’s service academy rival, Air Force, which has 21 points and split with Sacred Heart in a weekend series.
Army gets its first crack at Air Force at Tate Rink on Jan. 17-18, with a trip to Air Force the following month.
The Black Knights now have an eight-game losing streak and haven’t won since November, thanks to the loss to Merrimack (6-10-1, 3-5-1 Hockey East).
Merrimack had its way with the Army defense, as it shot 50 times at the Black Knights’ freshman goaltender, JJ Cataldo. He saved 45 shots, which is a career high, and it helped keep Army in the game.
Army actually had the lead, 2-1, in the contest, but saw Merrimack score four straight goals, including an empty-netter, to end the game.
The Black Knights’ Mac Gadowsky scored Army’s first goal of the game, which tied it at 1-1 after he crashed the net and sent home a shot to complete the rebound from Hunter McCoy's goal attempt. It was Gadowsky’s fifth goal of the season, which leads the team. McCoy and Stephen Willey were credited with assists.
Army forward Adam Marshall pushed Army into the lead after he finished off a breakaway with a shot placed into the top right corner 12:39 into the game.
The lead was short-lived, as Merrimack scored on an even-strength goal to tie the game and then broke the tie with a minute left in the first period.
Starting this week, all but one of Army’s remaining 14 games are AHA affairs. The lone standalone game is against Royal Military College of Canada on Feb. 1, with puck drop set for 2 p.m. eastern in Kingston, Ont.
The Black Knights resume AHA action on Tuesday with a quick trip to American International College at 7 p.m. Army then hosts Mercyhurst for a two-game series that starts on Friday at Tate Rink, followed by the first of four meetings with Air Force the following weekend.