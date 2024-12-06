Army Black Knights' Jabril Williams Special Teams Star to Watch Against Tulane
The Army West Point Black Knights have a lot of on the line when the face the Tulane Green Wave on Friday night in the American Athletic Championship game.
Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. eastern at Michie Stadium, giving Army (10-1, 8-0 in American) home-field advantage in its first conference title game in program history.
Tulane (9-3, 7-1) has been here before. But it hosted the previous two AAC title game and has a 1-1 record. This time, the Green Wave will need to brave temperatures that are expected to be in the 20s at game time.
Same goes for Army special teams ace Jabril Williams, who also plays defense for the Black Knights.
When the Green Wave have to punt the football, they’ll need to keep any eye out for Williams. If the Black Knights block a punt, he’s going to be around.
That’s been the case three times in his career.
Back in 2022 against Navy, Noah Short blocked a punt and Williams was the one that chased it down and recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown.
Then, last season against Holy Cross, he blocked a punt, which teammate Elo Modozie recovered and returned for a touchdown.
Later that season against Coastal Carolina, he recovered a punt blocked by Brett Gerena and returned it 37 yards for a touchdown.
So Williams knows the routine, and he teammates know how much Army and its special teams coordinator, Sean Saturnio, values that part of the game.
He took over Army’s special teams in 2020 and since then the unit has blocked 11 punts and 20 total blocked kicks (including field goals), which is the most in the nation in the last five years.
The Black Knights have never won a conference title. This is their first year as an affiliate member of the American. Before that, they were an independent program, with the exception of seven unsuccessful seasons in Conference USA, where they never won more than two leagues games in a season.
Army has at least 10 wins for just the fourth time in program history and for the first time since 2018, when the Black Knights went 11-2. Army also went 10-3 in 2017 and reached 10 wins for the first time in 1996.
There is a chance the Black Knights could set a program record for most wins in a season, as they have three games remaining — vs. Tulane, the rivalry game with Navy on Dec. 14 and a bowl game, which will be determined on Sunday.