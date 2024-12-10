Army Black Knights’ Jalen Rucker Named Patriot League Player of Week
Army West Point Black Knights guard Jalen Rucker was named the Patriot League Player of the Week on Monday for his games against Le Moyne and Cornell last week.
This is the first time a Black Knights (5-4) basketball player has been honored with a Patriot League weekly award this season. Rucker has been honored four times during his Army career.
In two games last week Rucker put together a scintillating stat line, averaging 25.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 4.0 steals per game.
The Black Knights beat Le Moyne in overtime, 103-100, but lost to Cornell, 103-84, in a game in which the Big Red shot 56% from the field and 54% from the 3-point line.
Against Le Moyne, Rucker became the second Division I player this season to score more than 30 points, grab more than 10 rebounds and dish out five assists in one game. He finished with 34 points, 13 rebounds and five assists as the Black Knights won on a go-ahead 3-pointer by Ryan Curry.
Rucker’s accomplishment was made more impressive in that it came against a Division I team. Jacksonville State’s Jaron Pierre Jr. did it earlier this season, but against NAIA’s Columbia International.
Against Cornell, Rucker scored 17 points, grabbed three rebounds, dished out three assists and had two steals.
For the season, the Baltimore, Md., senior is averaging 19.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game.
Army is coming off its first home loss of the season, as the Big Red went on an 11-0 run late in the first half to take control of the game.
Along with Rucker, Josh Scovens added 17 points in the loss. Ryan Curry, who was the hero against Le Moyne, scored 13 points and dished out six assists. AJ Allenspach finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.
Army has three non-conference games remaining before the start of Patriot League action. Next up Army goes to Washington, D.C. to face George Washington on Friday at 7 p.m. Army then host two more games against Binghamton on Dec. 22 at 1 p.m., followed by UTSA on Dec. 29 at 3 p.m.
Patriot League action starts on Jan. 2 at Colgate at 7 p.m.