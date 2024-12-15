Army Black Knights Coach Jeff Monken Wins Inaugural Buddy Teevens Award
Army West Point Black Knights head football coach Jeff Monken was named the winner of the inaugural Buddy Teevens award earlier this week.
The award was presented as part of the National College Football Awards Association, which were presented earlier this week as the Black Knights (11-1) were preparing for the annual Army-Navy game in Landover, Md.
Monken has guided the Black Knights to just their fourth season or 10 or more wins in school history, three of which have come under his watch. Army won its first conference title in school history last week, as the Black Knights won the American Athletic Conference championship game.
Before he arrived, the Black Knights were stuck in a 17-year slump. With Monken, Army has gone 81-56 under his watch. That includes a winning record over Navy.
The Teevens Award is presented in part, by the Manning family, led by Archie Manning and his two sons, Peyton and Eli.
"Coach Jeff Monken is a deserving winner of the Buddy Teevens Award. One of the main themes that Buddy lived by was 'adjust and improvise.' Coach Monken has done that at Army while leading the program to an incredible championship season," said Peyton Manning. "His results on the field are worth celebrating, but I know Buddy would be just as proud of the leader and the person he is off the field."
Monken responded to winning the award on social media as the team was preparing for the Army-Navy game.
“Thanks to the Manning Family and Kirsten Teevens for this incredible honor,” Monken said. “Buddy was an inspiration in college football. When others doubted, he forged ahead and proved that the game could be better through innovation and a willingness to adapt. I’m proud to be mentioned.”
The award was created to honor those coaches who have been innovators in growing and improving the game of college football. Named after the legendary Dartmouth coach, the award recognizes outstanding achievement on the field, as well exceptional leadership that leaves a lasting impact on players, other coaches, and the sport at-large.
Teevens, the namesake of the award, was a head coach for more than 30 seasons, including two stints at Dartmouth, along with Maine, Tulane and Stanford.
He enjoyed his greatest success at Dartmouth, where he won five Ivy League crowns and went 117-101-2, including 83-70-1 in the Ivy League, making him the Big Green's all-time winningest coach.