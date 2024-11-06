Army Black Knights Just Outside of Top 25 in Latest Power Rankings
It has been a storybook season for the Army Black Knights as they have continued to be successful week after week.
While the success has come against other teams within the Group of Five, you can only play the teams that are on your schedule, and the Black Knights do still have two daunting opponents left to play in the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Navy Midshipmen.
The Fighting Irish have already ended the unlikely undefeated streak of the Midshipmen just two weeks ago, and will certainly look to do the same to Army in two more weeks.
For now, however, the Black Knights still hold an undefeated 8-0 record, for one of the best starts to a season in their football program's history, and do not look to be slowing down anytime soon.
Every week, Chris Vannini of The Athletic gives his power rankings of all 134 college football teams in FBS.
Vannini has not been as high on Army as the polls have been, but we have continued to see the Black Knights climb in those college football power rankings with each subsequent win.
In the latest iteration, Vannini has Army ranked 27th, five spots higher than their ranking of 32nd in last week's rankings.
"The Black Knights still haven’t trailed all season, but they have not yet played a team with a winning record," writes Vannini, "their next two games, against North Texas and Notre Dame, will change that."
The schedule does get much harder for the Black Knights moving forward, as their last four opponents hold a combined record of 22-11, with the only team left to play below .500 being the UTSA Roadrunners, while their first seven FBS opponents hold a combined 17-41 record, with the East Carolina Pirates' 4-4 record being the best of the group.
Army has still done what it has needed to do and has dominated every opponent that they have matched up against, allowing more than 14 points in only one game (the Pirates scored 28), and outscoring their opponents 303-90, more than tripling their opponents' combined scoring output.
The Black Knights have positioned themselves well for a potential College Football Playoffs appearance should they win out, though, as stated above, the hardest part of the schedule is still yet to come.
It has been a spectacular season nonetheless for Army, one that will see the program playing in a bowl game regardless of whether it is in the College Football Playoffs or not.