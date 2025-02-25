Army Black Knights Lacrosse Players Shine in Patriot League Weekly Awards
Two Army West Point Black Knights men’s lacrosse players and two women’s lacrosse players claimed Patriot League weekly honors for their work on the field last week.
The awards were announced on Monday by the Patriot League office.
On the men’s side, Brayden Fountain received rookie of the week while Sean Byrne garnered goalkeeper of the week. On the women’s side, Brigid Duffy was named midfielder of the week while Lindsey Serafine was named goalkeeper of the week.
This is the second straight week that Byrne has been named the goalkeeper of the week. In two games against Yale and Mercer he gave up a combined six goals as Army improved to 4-0 on the season.
He did great work against Yale, as he faced 19 shots and turned away 16 of them. Against Mercer he only had to make six stops.
Fountain, a freshman, had a hat trick against Yale, along with an assist. He also picked up three ground balls and caused a turnover. Against Mercer, he ended up with five goals and picked up five ground balls. His combined eight goals led Army offensively for the week.
Duffy had a terrific week for the Black Knights women’s team, as she helped them defeat Marist and Siena with a combined 11 goals, four assists, 16 draw controls, eight ground balls and five caused turnovers.
Her performance against Marist, which included seven points (four goals, three assists), made her Army’s career scoring leader as a junior. She also had nine draw controls, five ground balls and two caused turnovers. She followed that by matching her career high with seven goals, along with an assist, seven draw controls, three ground balls and three caused turnovers against Siena.
Serafine made seven saves and picked up four ground balls while allowing just six goals in the win over Marist, and followed that up with eight saves, allowing just three goals in the win over Siena.
Army attacker Jackson Eicher was named men’s honorable mention.
Eichner had four points (two goals, two assists) against Yale and followed that with a team-high seven points (three goals, four assists) against Mercer.
Army defender Sarah Chernik and attacker Allison Reilly were named women’s honorable mention.
Chernik had nine draw controls for the week and led a unit that held two opponents to nine combined goals. Reilly finished with 13 points (four goals, nine assists) for the week, as he also had three ground balls and two caused turnovers.