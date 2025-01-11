Army Black Knights Leading Quarterback Earns Prestigious Athletic Award
The Army West Point football team has won a series of awards, with the most recent one being handed to Bryson Daily.
It was announced on Jan. 10 that the talented senior has been named the National Collegiate Quarterback of the Year.
As explained on the Black Knights site, the National Quarterback Club (NQBC) started the National Collegiate Quarterback of the Year award in 1985 as a way to acknowledge star quarterbacks.
This achievement comes just a few days after Daily was named the Brian Westbrook Player of the Year.
According to the team's website, alongside Daily's Brian Westbrook recognition was Head Coach Jeff Monken as he received the Andy Talley Coach of the Year award.
The acknowledgments kept coming for Daily, all leading up to the NQBC informing Daily of his latest achievement, as told in a statement released by the team.
"We have all at one point or another heard the story of The Sermon and the Mount. And maybe you tie to the origins of phrases like 'Salt of the Earth'. Well..." the National Quarterback Club President, Don Kile, stated. "Bryson Daily is just that. The 'salt of the earth'. We will be celebrating, not only Bryson's athletic accomplishments, but the young man and his family for renewing our enthusiasm and reminding us just how simple and clean this game truly is."
"During a time when there is so much consternation and a general lack of grace in the world, it will be a true pleasure to celebrate this young man. Bryson Daily has left his mark on the college game... beyond the statistics," Kile added.
Daily served as one of four team captains in the 2024 season, continuously leading his teammates on and off the field.
This is a well-deserved award that Daily can add to his long list of achievements from throughout his career.