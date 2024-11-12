Army Black Knights Linebacker Named AAC Defensive Player of the Week
Kalib Fortner's dominant showing against the North Texas Mean Green earned him the well-deserved honor of American Athletic Conference (AAC) Defensive Player of the Week. The junior linebacker played a pivotal role in the Army Black Knights 14-3 victory, showcasing his knack for delivering game-changing plays.
Fortner recorded eight tackles, including two for loss, and was instrumental in shutting down a high-powered Mean Green offense averaging 40.8 points per game. His crucial goal-line tackle of running back Makenzie McGill, which resulted in a 1-yard loss, showed his ability to thrive under pressure and make a game-changing play. Fortner's relentless pursuit of ball carriers helped Army hold the Mean Green to a mere 283 total yards, including just 69 rushing yards, far below their season average.
This performance is another highlight in a season defined by Fortner’s consistent excellence. Standing at 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, he has started all nine games for the Black Knights this year, tallying a team-best 7.5 tackles for loss and 51 total tackles (31 solo). Fortner’s impact extends beyond individual games; he was named the MVP of the 2023 Army-Navy Game after making ten tackles and returning a fumble for a touchdown, a play that secured a memorable victory for Army.
Fortner’s presence has been crucial to Army's defensive success this season. With a perfect 9-0 record, the Black Knights have consistently stifled opponents, keeping Air Force and North Texas out of the end zone in consecutive weeks. Fortner’s ability to read plays, make decisive stops, and energize his teammates has made him an invaluable asset to the team’s defense.
Complementing Fortner's standout performances is senior quarterback Bryson Daily, whose leadership on offense has balanced the Black Knights' dominance. Daily, rushed for 153 yards and two touchdowns against North Texas, an excellent return to form after a brief injury.
The Black Knights' stalwart defense and lethal rushing attack spearheaded by Daily have positioned Army as a formidable force in college football, with Fortner's gritty play anchoring their march toward potential postseason glory.