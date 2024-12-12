Army Black Knights Star Lucas Scott Named CFN Offensive Lineman of Year
Army West Point Black Knights senior Lucas Scott was named the offensive lineman of the year, presented by the College Football Network.
Scott is an offensive tackle for the Black Knights and the senior is wrapping up his college career.
Last week, Army won its first American Athletic Conference (AAC) title in their first year as participants in the conference. The Black Knights faced off against Tulane in West Point, N.Y., and walked out of their home stadium with the trophy after a 35-14 victory.
His efforts as Army's offensive tackle did not go unnoticed, leading the Black Knights to a near-perfect season. Before falling to Notre Dame in November, they were on track for an undefeated season.
Scott was also named to the All-AAC Second Team for his outstanding conference performance.
Originally, Army was going to place Scott on defense, but he bounced around to tight end, guard, and then landed comfortably at right tackle.
The Malicious O-line Brotherhood (MOB) is the offensive line's group name, and they played a major role in the conference game play, ending the season at 8-0 in the AAC.
Scott puts his team first, and that atitude has taken him far. The goal for Scott was always to play at the highest level. His goals are continuing to come true, and Scott is highly praised by his team, school, and most especially, his quarterback.
Scott's time spent in the back field prepared him well for the right tackle position. The MOB allowed very few tackles on the season, prioritizing their quarterback over all else.
The Army is set to face off against the Navy Midshipmen for their 125th annual matchup on Saturday.
Earlier this season, Army’s offensive line was named a finalist for the Joe Moore Award, which is given to the college game’s best offensive line each season.
Along with Scott, the rest of the starting offensive linemen up for the Moore award are left tackle Connor Finucane, left guard Bill Katsigiannis, center Brady Small and right guard Paolo Gennarelli.
Army is the only program that averages more than 300 yards per game on the ground. Inside of that average is the Black Knights’ 2.88 yards before contact per rush, which is third in FBS.
Related, 50.2% of the Black Knights’ rushing yards come before contact, which is sixth in FBS, and only 13% of Army’s runs received contact from defenders either at the line of scrimmage or behind it, which is the lowest rate in FBS. The line has only allowed 34 tackles for loss, the lowest total in FBS.