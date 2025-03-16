Army Black Knights Men’s Lacrosse Continues Undefeated Start to Season
The Army West Point Black Knights men’s lacrosse team continued its incredible start to the season with a 13-4 over the Lehigh Mountain Hawks in Bethlehem, Pa., on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the women’s lacrosse team was in Baltimore to take on the No. 15 Loyola Maryland Greyhounds and dropped a 16-6 decision in Patriot League action.
The men improved to 7-0 overall and 3-0 in Patriot League action and will likely retain their No. 3 national ranking when those are released on Monday. More impressively, the Black Knights have started 7-0 for the second straight season, something they haven’t done since the 1953 and 1954 seasons.
Jackson Eicher, a senior attacker, had a terrific game, as he finished with a career-high six goals. Gunnar Fellows and Hill Plunkett each had three points, as both had two goals and an assist each.
Goaltender Sean Byrne benefited from great defense in front of him, as he only gave up four goals and made nine save. He remained the nation’s leader in goals-against-average with 4.24 per game.
But Eicher set the tone. He scored two of his goals back-to-back to start the game, with both coming in the first two minutes of the contest.
Lehigh did tie the game momentarily, but Eicher answered again with another pair of back-to-back goals, which helped fuel Army’s 5-2 lead after the first quarter.
From there, the Black Knights controlled the contest, as they took an 8-3 lead at halftime. Fellows scored one of those second quarter goals and extended his streak of games with a goal to 20 straight.
The women dropped their record to 5-2 and 1-1 in Patriot League action with the loss to the Greyhounds, who remained undefeated in league action.
Army was in trouble from the start as it fell behind 7-1 in the first quarter and suffered in draw control, as Loyola had a 15-4 edge there for the first three quarters of the game.
The goals were hard to come by and Lily Valentini was the only Black Knights player with two goals in the contest. Allison Reilly had one goal and one assist.
Brigid Duffy did reach 100 ground balls for her career, setting a new program record.
The men will be at home next Saturday to host Boston University as they continue Patriot League action. The women will host Lehigh on Friday at 6 p.m. Both games will be at Michie Stadium.