Army Black Knights Men’s Basketball Enters Patriot League Play With Victory
The Army West Point Black Knights men’s basketball team enter Patriot League play on a winning note as they eked out a 78-75 victory over UTSA on Sunday at Christl Arena.
The Black Knights (6-6) will prepare for their Patriot League opener on Thursday at Colgate as Army seeks to play in the NCAA Tournament for the first time. That will require winning the league’s tournament title in March.
Army shot better than UTSA (6-6) from both the floor and from the 3-point line. The Black Knights went 48.3% from the floor, while the Roadrunners shot 41.7%. From the arc, Army shot nearly 40% while UTSA shot 28%.
Army barely outrebounded UTSA, 34-32, while Army had more turnovers than UTSA (19-15).
The Black Knights controlled most of the game and were up 70-63 with 2:28 left after UTSA went on a 12-3 run. The Roadrunners managed to get the lead down to four points with 40 seconds left and three points with 13 seconds left. UTSA missed a game-tying 3-pointer, after which Army held on for the win.
Jalen Rucker had another terrific game for Army, as he scored 27 points, with six rebounds, three assists and a steal. It was the second-most points he’s scored in a game (34 against Le Moyne on Dec. 3).
Ryan Curry scored 15 points with five assists, while AJ Allenspach had 12 points and a team-high eight rebounds.
Army Men’s Basketball 2025 Patriot League Schedule
(home games in bold; all times eastern)
Thursday, Jan 2 at Colgate, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Sunday, Jan 5 at Boston U, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Wednesday, Jan 8 vs. Loyola MD, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Saturday, Jan 11 at Lehigh, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Wednesday, Jan 15 vs. Lafayette, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Saturday, Jan 18 vs. Boston U, noon ET, ESPN+
Wednesday, Jan 22 at Holy Cross, 6 ET, ESPN+
Sunday, Jan 26 vs. Navy, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBSSN
Wednesday, Jan 29 vs. Colgate, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Saturday, Feb 1 at American, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Wednesday, Feb 5 vs. Holy Cross, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Saturday, Feb 8 vs. Bucknell, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Wednesday, Feb 12 at Loyola (MD), 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Saturday, Feb 15 at Navy, 1:30 p.m. ET, CBSSN
Wednesday, Feb 19 vs. American, 6 PM ET, ESPN+
Sunday, Feb 23 at Bucknell, noon ET, ESPN+
Tuesday, Feb 25 at Lafayette, 7 ET, ESPN+
Saturday, March 1 vs. Lehigh, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN+