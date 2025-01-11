Army Black Knights Men’s Basketball Extends Patriot League Winning Streak
The Army West Point Black Knights men’s basketball team won its second straight game in Patriot League action as they held off Lehigh, 74-69, on Saturday in Bethlehem, Penn.
The Black Knights (8-8, 2-2 in Patriot) are now even in Patriot League action after an 0-2 start. With no undefeated team left in the conference, Army remained one loss behind the leaders going into next week’s action.
The Mountain Hawks (6-10, 1-3) were uninterested in letting the Black Knights run away with the game, as they made Army uncomfortable enough to keep the outcome in question until the end.
Army had a slim 33-31 lead at halftime and Lehigh had the lead as late as 5:24 left to play, as a free throw by Tyler Whitney-Sidney pushed the Mountain Hawks ahead, 56-55.
From there, the Black Knights quickly took control. Ryan Curry gave Army the lead on a layup, followed by a traditional 3-point play by Josh Scovens, which pushed the lead to 60-56 with 4:43 left.
Lehigh kept pushing Army, and Whitney-Sidney scored a lay-up with 1:54 left to make it a 3-point game.
But, Curry provided the decisive shot. His 3-pointer with 1:06 left pushed Army out to a six-point lead. From there, Lehigh was never able to make it a one-possession game.
Part of that was Army’s free-throw shooting down the stretch. The Mountain Hawks kept putting the Black Knights on the line to stop the clock. Army went 6-for-7 at the line in the final minute to protect the lead.
Scovens put together a 22-point game on 7-of-10 shooting, along with a pair of 3-pointers and a 6-for-7 game at the free-throw line. Jalen Rucker added 14 points with nine rebounds and three assists.
AJ Allenspach added nine points, three rebounds and a team-high two steals.
Whitney-Sidney was one of four Mountain Hawks in double figures with 17 points, including a 6-for-11 game from the field and 5-for-6 from the free-throw line. Nasir Whitlock scored 15 points, while Joshua Ingram and Hank Alvey each had 10 points.
Both teams shot similar percentages for the game and were relatively even on the boards (36-33 Lehigh edge). The Mountain Hawks also won the turnover battle, 13-9.
The one real edge for Army was from the arc, where the Black Knights made seven 3-pointers. While they only shot 26% from there, Lehigh only made three 3-pointers on 12.5% shooting.
Army will spent next week at West Point, with games at Christl Arena on Wednesday against Lafayette at 6 p.m. eastern and on Saturday against Boston U. at noon eastern.