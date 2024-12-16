Army Black Knights Men’s Basketball Hitting Final Non-Conference Stretch
The opportunities are growing short for the Army West Point Black Knights men's basketball team to fine tune themselves for Patriot League action, which begins on Jan. 2 at Colgate.
With the holiday break approaching and just two non-conference games left, the Black Knights will have a week to think about their most recent loss to George Washington, 75-60, which was on the eve of the Army-Navy football game in Washington, D.C.
The loss dropped the Black Knights to 5-5.
After some time off this week, Army gets two more home games on consecutive Sundays. First, Binghamton pays the Black Knights a visit this weekend. Then, on Dec. 29, UTSA will roll through town for the final non-conference game for both teams.
They played each other earlier this year in a conference football game as Army joined the American Athletic Conference as an affiliate member this year. But it plays most of its other sports in the Patriot League.
Army found itself facing shooting struggles against George Washington (9-2). The Black Knights shot 37.3% from the field, but just 16.7% from the 3-point line. Army also shot 71.4% from the free throw line. George Washington was much more consistent, as it shot 46.4% from the field, nearly 40% from the 3-point line and 66.7% from the free throw line.
Army enjoyed a huge advantage on the glass, as the Black Knights outrebounded GW, 45-31. But Army had 12 turnovers to George Washington’s eight, while GW finished with 10 steals to Army’s six.
Streaky shooting by both teams determined the final outcome. Army lost the lead by halftime but came out in the second half and went on a 14-6 run to take the lead, 43-41.
The Black Knights appeared to have a foothold in the game. But George Washington took care of that quickly as it went on a 13-2 run to take a 10-point lead with 8:37 left in the game. After a time out, George Washington went on another big run, 11-0, to seal the victory.
Josh Scovens led Army with a team-high 20 points, along with six rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block. AJ Allenspach earned his second straight double-double and his fourth of the season, as he finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds.
Jalen Rucker, the reigning Patriot League Player of the Week, rounded out the Black Knights with 13 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals.