Army Black Knights Men's Basketball Season Not Finished Quite Yet

🚨𝗣𝗢𝗦𝗧𝗦𝗘𝗔𝗦𝗢𝗡 𝗕𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗗🚨



We’re not done yet! Your Army West Point Black Knights are heading to Florida for this year’s @CBITourney, lasting March 22 through March 26. Fans, we’ll see you in Daytona‼️#TTD || #GoArmy pic.twitter.com/9x30fTNcSo