Army Black Knights Men’s Hockey Breaks Losing Streak Against Air Force
In the first of four showdowns between the service academy rivals this season, the Army West Point Black Knights defeated the Air Force Falcons, 3-2, at Tate Rink on Friday.
The Black Knights (8-15-0, 8-8-0 Atlantic Hockey America) won their third straight game since snapping a long losing streak that dated back to November when they swept Mercyhurst last weekend.
The Falcons (11-13-1, 8-7-0 AHA) were coming off a split against Bentley. The first leg of their four-game series ends on Saturday. The two teams will meet against next month at USAFA.
Air Force had won the last five meetings, including their four meetings last season.
The Falcons have won five straight meetings after recording sweeps at West Point and at USAFA in 2023-24.
Army rode the momentum of their sweep last weekend, when it outscored Mercyhurst, 22-2, in two games, and took a 3-0 lead over the Falcons after two periods.
The Black Knights’ Mac Gadowsky scored the first goal of the game on a power play, which was his ninth goal of the season. Barron Woodring handled the assist.
Army then extended the lead to three goals with two second-period goals. Brent Keefer fired off an even-strength goal off assists from Jon Bell and Sean Vlasich. It was Keefer’s fifth goal of the campaign.
Jack Ivey gave the Black Knights a 3-0 lead with his power-play goal with less than five minutes left in the period. He scored off assists from Nils Forselius and Gadowsky. It was Ivey’s fourth goal of the year and turned out to be the game-winner.
The Falcons scored their two goals in a 15-second span seven minutes into the third period.
First, Nolan Cunningham scored on a power-play goal with an assist from Will Staring. It was Cunningham’s third goal of the season. Then, with the game now at even strength, Mason McCormick scored his fourth goal of the campaign to close the lead to one point. Will Dawson had the assist.
But Air Force couldn’t get the equalizer.
JJ Cataldo picked up the win for the Black Knights in goal, as he saved 31 shots. He was named to the Mike Richter Award Watch List this past week, given annually to the top collegiate goaltender in the country from the Hockey Commissioners Association.
Entering the game Cataldo's .927 save-percentage and 2.18 GAA were the best marks for an Army goaltender in the AHA era through a goaltender's first 16 career games.
Air Force’s Guy Blessing took the loss, but he only stopped 17 shots.