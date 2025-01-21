Army Black Knights Men’s Hockey Star Claims Latest Conference Award
Army West Point Black Knights sophomore Mac Gadowsky was named Atlantic Hockey America Defenseman of the Week after he helped the Black Knights sweep Air Force.
The Black Knights (9-15-0, 9-8-0 Atlantic Hockey America) have won four straight games after a long losing streak that started in November. With the winning streak, the Black Knights have picked up 12 points in the standings and now have 26 points, which has pushed them to fifth place in conference.
Gadowsky — who was the defenseman of the week last week and won a weekly award earlier this year — had plenty to do with the sweep.
He has set the standard for scoring defensemen this season. His 10 goals lead the position nationally and his 24 total points is tied for the lead.
That’s only picked up as the calendar has flipped to 2025. He has scored a point in each of the last six games, with six goals and eight assists. He’s had multiple points in each of the Black Knights’ last four games.
He finished the weekend five points and seven blocked shots across the two-game series, as the Black Knights earned a 3-2 victory in the first game before a 4-3 overtime win in the finale.
In Friday’s opener, he opened the game with a power-play goal and later assisted on another power-play goal by Jack Ivey, which proved to be the game-winner.
In Saturday’s finale, Gadwosky scored a game-tying goal on the power play in the third period that send the contest to overtime. In the extra period, he had the primary assist on Ivey’s game-winning goal, his second assist of the game.
Last week Gadowsky was part of a trio of Army players that received weekly honors. Along with Gadowsky, Nik Hong earned AHA forward of the week and Nils Forselius was named AHA rookie of the week that saw the Black Knights set several program and AHA records in a two-game sweep of Mercyhurst.
The Falcons and the Black Knights will meet again next month at USAFA.
Army is looking up at Sacred Heart (41 points), Bentley (34), Niagara (32) and Holy Cross (30) in the AHA standings. Army has two games left with Sacred Heart and one more game left with Bentley before the AHA playoffs in March.
The Falcons head to Moon Township, Penn., on Friday to start a two-game series with Robert Morris on Friday.