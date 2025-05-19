Army Black Knights’ O-Lineman Signs With Ravens As Undrafted Free Agent
Despite the common misconception surrounding the program, as well as its contemporaries among the armed forces institutions, the Army Black Knights have sent their fair share of talent to the NFL.
From Glenn Davis to Pete Dawkins, and Cole Christiansen to Jon Rhattigan, the list goes on and indicates that playing in collegiate athletics while attending a military academy does not preclude one from playing professionally.
That list got a bit longer last week with the news that the Baltimore Ravens would be signing former Black Knights' offensive lineman Lucas Scott as an undrafted free agent.
Baltimore Ravens Sign Lucas Scott As Undrafted Free Agent
Scott began his career as a tight end, but transitioned to an interior offensive lineman ahead of the 2023 season. He played right guard for Army in 2023 and right tackle in 2024. The lineman was a mainstay at the top of the depth chart, starting the final 25 games of his collegiate career.
While playing right tackle in 2024, Scott helped pave the way for two 1,000-yard rushers, quarterback Bryson Daily and running back Kanye Udoh, only the third time the program has ever had such a pair. The performance from Scott, along with the rest of the members of the offensive line, helped the Black Knights lead the FBS with 300.5 rushing yards per game, and the line won the Joe Moore Award, marking the first time a Group of Five program has won that honor.
In high school, the new professional was a multi-sport athlete. Along with setting multiple school records at Chenango Forks High School in Binghamton, New York, and winning a state championship in 2019, Scott was a highly decorated wrestler as well as a lacrosse player. The athleticism that comes from the latter two sports has helped Scott tremendously in his role on the offensive line.
Scott marks the third Army player in as many years to join an NFL team as an undrafted free agent, joining Andre Carter II and Jimmy Ciarlo. Scott's ability to stay on the field and proven track record of guarding defenders from running quarterbacks and power running backs will come in handy with the Ravens, with Lamar Jackson taking snaps and Derrick Henry coming out of the backfield.