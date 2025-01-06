Army Black Knights Offensive Line Star Accepts Hula Bowl Invitation
Lucas Scott was a huge piece of the most prolific season in Army West Point football history. Now, he’s going to get at least one more game.
The Hula Bowl recently announced that Scott will play in the 2025 Hula Bowl All-Star Game in Orlando, which is set for Saturday at FBC Mortgage Stadium, which is the home of UCF football.
The Hula Bowl is one of the country’s top postseason all-star games, along with the Senior Bowl, which recently invited Navy cornerback Rayuan Lane III. Scouts from the NFL, UFL and CFL will be represented during practices this week.
The game is expected to attract 120 players from the U.S., Canada, Australia and Japan.
Scott, a right tackle, helped spearhead the top rushing attack in the country. He, along with his linemates — left tackle Connor Finucane, left guard Bill Katsigiannis, center Brady Small and right guard Paolo Gennarelli — started every game and helped the Black Knights (12-2) win its first conference title in program history in its first year in the American Athletic Conference.
The unit also won the Joe Moore Award, given to the best offensive line in FBS football. It also paved the way for quarterback Bryson Daily’s enormous season, as he set a service academy record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback and finished in a tie for fourth all-time in rushing touchdowns in a season.
He was selected second-team by the Football Writers Association of America, making him the first Army player in 35 years to earn a spot on the FWAA team. Running back Mike Mayweather was the last to earn a spot in 1990. Scott was also a second-team All-AAC selection.
The Black Knights were among the FBS leaders in yards before contact per rush, rushing yards before contact, receiving contact from defenders either at the line of scrimmage or behind it and allowing tackles for loss. Army also carried the best yards-per-carry average against defenses that put eight or more defenders in the box, which was a by-product of Army’s run-based approach.
With Army’s win in the Independence Bowl, the Black Knights became the first team in program history to win 12 games in a season. Head coach Jeff Monken — the AAC coach of the year — led the Black Knights to just their fourth season or 10 or more wins in school history, three of which have come under his watch.
The Black Knights were in the final College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings, a program first. Army has also been ranked more weeks in the AP Top 25 since 1958. The final poll will be released after the College Football Playoff national championship game.