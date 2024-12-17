Army Black Knights' Paolo Gennarelli Earns Spot on AP All-America Third Team
The 2024 college football season is not yet done for the Army West Point Black Knights, as they will be taking on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl.
Regardless of how things go in that matchup, this has been one of the most successful campaigns in program history. While they would have assuredly liked to beat the Navy Midshipmen in the annual Army/Navy rivalry matchup, things have gone well this year.
Army's 11 victories are tied for the most in a single season, matching what the Black Knights did in 2018. This is only the fourth time Army has ever registered double-digit wins in a campaign.
In their first year as a member of the American Athletic Conference, they went undefeated. That resulted in hosting the championship game in West Point, where they defeated the Tulane Green Wave 35-14.
With all of that team success, it should come as no surprise that accolades have been racked up by the players and coaching staff.
The latest player to receive a prestigious honor is offensive lineman Paolo Gennarelli. A sophomore who started all 13 games for the Black Knights at right guard, he was named to the AP All-America Third Team.
He was joined by Georgia Bulldogs Tate Ratledge as the other guard on the third team. Jacob Gardner of the Colorado State Rams was the center with Josh Conerly Jr. of the Oregon Ducks and Aireontae Ersery of the Minnesota Golden Gophers earning the tackle spots.
This is the second award that Gennarelli has been involved with this season, as the entire Army offensive line was recognized for their production. The College Football Network named them the best unit in the FBS in 2024 and they earned the Joe Moore Award, given to the best offensive line in the country every season.
Offensive tackle Lucas Scott was selected by the College Football Network as the best offensive lineman in the country, as the Black Knights routinely dominated in the trenches all year long.
Black Knights quarterback Bryson Daily finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting, receiving three first-place votes.
Assistant coach Sean Saturino was named the AFCA Assistant of the Year, while head coach Jeff Monken took home the inaugural Buddy Teevens Award.
The perfect cherry on top of this season would be defeating Louisiana Tech and setting the program record with a 12th win.