Army Black Knights Place 11 on Prestigious Publication’s All-Conference Team
The Army West Point Black Knights football team was well-represented on the Phil Steele Magazine All-American Athletic Conference preseason team.
The publication recently hit newsstands and previews all conferences in FBS.
The Black Knights had 11 players selected, including five on the first team.
First-team selections included inside linebacker Kalib Fortner, inside linebacker Andon Thomas, offensive lineman Brady Small, offensive lineman Paolo Gennarelli and safety Casey Larkin.
Small and Gennarelli are the only returning starters from a unit that was named the winner of the Joe Moore Award, given to the nation’s top offensive line.
The pair helped the Black Knights put together the nation’s No. 1 rushing offense, as they gained 300.5 yards per game.
Thomas led the team with 98 total tackles, 48 solo tackles and 50 assists. He also had 3.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and four passes defended.
Fortner was the Army-Navy Game MVP and the Independence Bowl defensive player of the game. He was second on the team with 81 total tackles (42 solo). He also led the team with 8.5 tackles for loss and added two sacks.
Larkin returns after a campaign in which he tied for the team lead with four interceptions and finished fourth on the team with 51 tackles.
Second-team picks were running back Hayden reed and slot back Noah Short. The third-team pick was defensive lineman Kody Harris-Miller. Fourth-team selections were punter James Wagenseller, long snapper Owen Walter and cornerback Justin Weaver.
Many of these players were instrumental in Army’s historic season in 2024.
Army won its first conference championship in program history last season, as the Black Knights joined the AAC as an affiliate member, went undefeated in league play and defeated Tulane, 35-14, in the title game played at Michie Stadium.
They finished the season ranked in the final College Football Playoff Top 25 for the first time. Army won 12 games for the first time. Daily finished with the highest Heisman Trophy placing for an Army player since the 1950s.
Army’s defense was the best in the conference last season, averaging 15.5 points allowed per game.
2025 Army Football Schedule
Date, Time, Opponent (TV)
(all times local)
Aug. 29: vs. Tarleton State, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Sept. 6: at Kansas State, 7 p.m., ESPN
Sept. 20: vs. North Texas*, 12 p.m., CBSSN
Sept. 25: at East Carolina*, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Oct. 4: at UAB*, TBD, TV TBA
Oct. 11: vs. Charlotte*, noon, CBSSN
Oct. 18: at Tulane*, TBD/ TV TBA
Nov. 1: at Air Force, noon, CBS
Nov. 8: vs. Temple*, noon, CBSSN
Nov. 27: vs. Tulsa*, noon p.m., CBSSN
Nov. 28/29: at UTSA*, TBD, TV TBA
Dec. 13: vs. Navy, 3 p.m., CBS
(note: Army-Navy game at Baltimore, Md.)
(if Army qualifies for AAC title game, it will be played Friday, Dec. 5, at site of higher seed)
