Army Black Knights Plummet in Power Rankings After Loss to Notre Dame
The Army Black Knights started the year on an unreal run that saw them string together nine consecutive victories before taking their first loss of the season at the hands of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
It marked the first time this year that the Black Knights allowed an opponent to score more than 28 points, the second consecutive game that they were held to 14 points, and the third consecutive time that they were held to 20 or fewer points.
It also marks the first time in quite a while that the program has seen its stock fall in the eyes of the media, with Chris Vannini of The Athletic dropping Army out of the top 25, seeing them land at 27th after ranking 18th in last week's iteration of Vannini's weekly college football power rankings.
All hope is not yet lost for the Black Knights, as even with the loss. They still hold a berth in the American Athletic Conference Championship game, though that contest will come against the Tulane Green Wave who has been dominant in their own right.
Army has a game against the UTSA Roadrunners before the championship game, however, allowing them an opportunity to get back in the win column and try and tighten the screws ahead of their matchup with the Green Wave. There is a chance both could finish the AAC season undefeated in league action.
Should the Black Knights win their final game of the regular season, and the conference championship game, they might still have an opportunity to make the College Football Playoffs if the Boise State Broncos were falter down the stretch.
It will be a tough road, and the path will not fully be in Army's hands. But all hope is not yet lost with games left to play on the schedule.
Should the Black Knights lose next week, the conference championship, or both, or the Broncos win out including their conference championship, the program does still have the rivalry game with the Navy Midshipmen to look forward to in December, as well as a bowl game that they clinched back in October.
It has been a fantastic season for Army and veteran head coach Jeff Monken, and while we may not see it end in a College Football Playoff appearance, the program has had no reason to hang its head with the performance that they have had this year.