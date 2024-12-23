Army Black Knights Prepare for Louisiana Tech Bulldogs In Independence Bowl
The Army West Point Black Knights have done so many things this season that either they’ve never done or haven’t done in decades it’s hard to keep track.
But there is one more milestone the Black Knights (11-2) can run down as they prepare to face the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (5-7) in the Independence Bowl on Saturday in Shreveport, La.
Kickoff is set for 9:15 p.m. eastern on ESPN.
Army has never won 12 games in a season. In fact, the Black Knights have only won 10 or more games four times in its history, dating back to 1891. It’s first 10-win season was in 1996 under Bob Sutton, a season that ironically enough wrapped up at the Independence Bowl with a loss to Auburn.
The other three seasons have all come under current head coach Jeff Monken. The Black Knights went 10-3 in 2017, 11-2 in 2018 and are now 11-2. A win over Louisiana Tech would be unprecedented for the program.
It would also wrap up a season in which Army won its first conference title in program history, ended the regular season in the AP Top 25 and the College Football Playoff Top 25 and saw quarterback Bryson Daily finish in the Top 10 in Heisman Trophy voting.
Here is a preview of the game.
Army West Point vs. Louisiana Tech
Independence Bowl
Independence Stadium, Shreveport, La.
Time: 9:15 p.m. ET, Saturday
TV: ESPN
Radio: WKDT 89.3 FM (flagship), American Forces Network radio.
Coaches: Army — Jeff Monken (81-57 at Army, 119-73 overall); Louisiana Tech: Sonny Cumbie (11-25 at Louisiana Tech, 13-28 overall).
Fun fact: Army hasn’t been to the Independence Bowl since that 1996 loss. Louisiana Tech is just a 69-mile drive from Shreveport.
All-Times Series: Army leads series, 2-0.
Last meeting: Army 35, Louisiana Tech 16 (2013).
Series notes: This will be the first meeting in Louisiana. The 2008 meeting was at West Point and the 2013 meeting was in Dallas, Texas, at the Cotton Bowl Stadium during the State Fair of Texas.
Last Week: Army lost to Navy, 31-31 (Dec. 14); Louisiana Tech def. Kennesaw State, 33-0 (Nov. 30).
About Army: The Black Knights will be without one significant player for the game as running back Kanye Udoh transferred to Arizona State after the Navy game. He could do so because he was only a sophomore.
That means the Black Knights will be looking for someone to step up into that top running back spot, as Udoh was a tremendous complement to senior quarterback Bryson Daily.
Army wants to wrap up one on the best seasons in program history with a win. One never knows when a chance for 12 wins in a season will come around again.
As for Monken, he’s been mentioned as a candidate for other jobs in the past, but he seems entrenched at West Point.
About Louisiana Tech: This game is a gift for the Bulldogs. They fell short of bowl eligibility, but after Marshall dropped out of the game after the departure of coach Charles Huff and about 30 players in the transfer portal, the Thundering Herd opted out. Louisiana Tech jumped at the chance to get in another game. Their proximity to Shreveport was certainly convenient. Louisiana Tech has played in this game multiple times.
Cumbie is in his third year and building the program has come slowly. He had back-to-back three-win seasons before pushing the program to five wins this year. The unexpected extra practices surely give him a chance to build for next season.
Next Up: The season is complete for both teams.