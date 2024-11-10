Army Black Knights Remain Undefeated as They Hold Off North Texas Mean Green
The Army Black Knights remain undefeated as they defeat the North Texas Mean Green 14-3.
The team finally fell behind in a game as the Mean Green picked up a field goal on the opening drive of the game. It didn’t last long, however. The Army offense capped off a nine-play, 48-yard drive to regain the lead with a 10-yard rush by no other than quarterback Bryson Daily.
The star quarterback returned to action this weekend after being out last week against Air Force due to an undisclosed injury. The rushing score was his 20th of the season as he continues to make an impressive case to be in consideration for the Heisman trophy.
The Black Knights had an opportunity for a field goal at the end of the first half but pulled a fake. Unfortunately they were unsuccessful and went to the locker room up 7-3. According to the broadcast, as the team came back on the field for the second half, coach Monken regretted not taking the points and potentially being up seven as they began the third quarter with the ball.
Army added more to the lead as the game moved into the fourth quarter, however. The lead extended to 14-3 after a 21-play, 94-yard drive that lasted almost 14 minutes of possession. It is the longest drive in college football so far this season.
After another multiple interceptions from the Army defense, the Black Knights put the game on ice to pick up their ninth win of the season and strengthen its resume for the College Football Playoffs.
Daily entered the game on Saturday with 909 yards rushing as he continues to be a top candidate for the Heisman Trophy at season's end. He is also third in the nation with an 89.4 Quarterback Rating (QBR).
He finished the day with 153 yards rushing and two touchdowns. He tied a career-high with 36 carries in the game.
The win is the best start in the history of the program at West Point. The Black Knights have won their last 13 games, currently the best streak in the FBS. The team is looking for their first undefeated season for the first time since 1949.
Army will have an off week before they can continue to add to their already impressive season. The Black Knights will be back in action on November 23rd as they will travel to Yankee Stadium to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.