Army Black Knights Star Breaks Record for Rushing Touchdowns By Quarterback
Army West Point Black Knights quarterback Bryson Daily leaves Army with a place in program history. But he also has a place in FBS history after his performance in the Independence Bowl.
Daily rushed for 127 yards and three touchdowns in his final college football game, a 27-6 win over Louisiana Tech.
With his first touchdown run, he assumed this year’s lead for FBS rushing touchdowns from Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty.
With his second touchdown run, he tied Navy legend Keenan Reynolds for most rushing touchdowns by a service academy player and an FBS quarterback.
With his third touchdown run, which came in the fourth quarter, he broke his tie with Reynolds.
He also did something else. With 32 rushing touchdowns, Daiily became the all-time single-season leader in FBS for touchdown runs by a quarterback.
Daily’s notched his 11th 100-yard rushing performance of the season and scored three or more touchdowns in a game for the sixth time this season, tying him for the most games of that type this season with Jeanty.
He also threw for 65 yards, as he finished the season with 1,659 rushing yards and 1,007 passing yards. That made him just the second Army quarterback to have 1,000 rushing and passing yards in the same season joining, Kelvin Hopkins Jr., who did it in 2018.
Daily is also on a list of luminaries in college football history. Since 1958 there are just six players with 30 or more rushing touchdowns in a single season:
Barry Sanders, 37, 1988 - Oklahoma State
Montee Ball, 33, 2011 - Wisconsin
Bryson Daily (QB), 32, 2024 - Army
Devin Singletary, 32, 2017 - Florida Atlantic
Kapri Bibbs, 31, 2013 - Colorado State
Keenan Reynolds (QB), 31, 2013 – Navy
Sanders is in both the Pro Football and College Football Hall of Fame and won the Heisman Trophy in 1988.
Army reached 12 victories for the first time in program history and tied the 1985 and 1998 Air Forces teams for most wins by a service academy team. The Black Knights are now 16-2 in their last 18 games.
Earlier this year, the Black Knights won the first conference championship in program history and finished in the Top 25 of the final College Football Playoff rankings in the first time.
Army could end up in the final AP Top 25 when it comes out later this season. The Black Knights have been ranked for nine straight weeks, their longest consecutive stretch in the AP poll since 1958.
With coach Jeff Monken at the helm of the program, Army is 5-1 in bowl games. The program is 8-3 all-time and is now 1-1 in the Independence Bowl, with the other appearance coming in 1996.