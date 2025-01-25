Army Black Knights Star Defenseman Nominated for Hockey’s Top Award
Army West Point Black Knights sophomore defenseman Mac Gadowsky is up for the most prestigious award in men’s hockey, as he has been nominated for the Hobey Baker Award, with nominees released earlier this week.
Gadowsky and the Black Knights (9-15-0, 9-8-0) are facing Robert Morris this weekend in Atlantic Hockey America action. Army entered the series on a four-game winning streak.
He is the reigning AHA defenseman of the week after he helped the Black Knights sweep Air Force last weekend. He has won the award the last two weeks and won it three times this season.
He has set the standard for scoring defensemen this season. His 10 goals lead the position nationally and his 24 total points is tied for the lead.
That’s only picked up as the calendar has flipped to 2025. He has scored a point in each of the last six games, with six goals and eight assists. He’s had multiple points in each of the Black Knights’ last four games.
He won his most recent award after he scored five points and blocked seven shots across the two-game series with the Falcons, as the Black Knights earned a 3-2 victory in the first game before a 4-3 overtime win in the finale.
In the first game against Air Force he opened the game with a power-play goal and later assisted on another power-play goal by Jack Ivey, which proved to be the game-winner.
In the second game, Gadwosky scored a game-tying goal on the power play in the third period that send the contest to overtime. In the extra period, he had the primary assist on Ivey’s game-winning goal, his second assist of the game.
Army is looking up at Sacred Heart (41 points), Bentley (34), Niagara (32) and Holy Cross (30) in the AHA standings. Army has two games left with Sacred Heart and one more game left with Bentley before the AHA playoffs in March.
Boston University’s Macklin Celebrini won the award last year.
The Hobey Baker Award is given to the top NCAA men’s ice hockey player in the nation. Candidates must comply with all NCAA rules, be full-time students in an accredited NCAA college or university, and complete 50% or more of the season.
The award is named for hockey legend and World War I veteran Hobey Baker.