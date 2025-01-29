Army Black Knights Star Linebacker Named to Academic All-American Team
The Army Black Knights have long prided themselves on developing not only outstanding athletes on the football field but also well-rounded young men who excel in the classroom as well.
This stems from the Black Knights being a service academy, and their collegiate athletes being a part of the nation's military, though they are not enlisted while playing.
A recent standout on the field has gained recognition for his efforts in the classroom, as Army announced yesterday that junior linebacker Andon Thomas has been named a first-team Academic All-American by College Sports Communicators.
On the field, Thomas helped the Black Knights out tremendously with his defensive prowess. The linebacker tallied 93 tackles in 2024, 47 of them being solo tackles, while also deflecting two passes, and intercepting two more. Thomas also recorded 0.5 sacks on the year.
In the classroom, Thomas carried a 3.98 GPA while majoring in chemical engineering. He has shown a particular interest in applying chemical engineering principles to Army technology development and plans to pursue graduate studies in the field.
Thomas wants to conduct advanced studies in the area, which would benefit the Army's technical challenges and plans to return to West Point to serve as a faculty member in the Department of Chemistry and Life Sciences.
The award has been given annually to the most accomplished student athletes in football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, volleyball, and track and field/cross country for their efforts on the field and in the classroom since 1952. To be eligible for recognition, a student athlete must have a GPA of 3.5 or better, and be a starter or active bench player.
In December, Thomas was selected to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team, which made him eligible for this most recent recognition.