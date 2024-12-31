Army Black Knights Star Named Patriot League Player of Week for Second Time
Jalen Rucker, coming off a big game in the Army West Point Black Knights’ final non-conference game, was named the Patriot League men’s basketball player of the week for the second time this season.
Rucker was previously given the award earlier in December after games against Le Moyne and Cornell. This is the fifth time he’s received the award during his Black Knights career.
Army is preparing for its Patriot League opener on Thursday as it tries to reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.
Rucker and the Black Knights played just one game last weekend, which was at home against UTSA as Army won, 78-75. The guard poured in 27 points on 55% shooting, including a 50% clip from behind the 3-point line.
Rucker also had six rebounds, three assists and a steal. The 27 points was the second-most he scored all season, the most he has scored in regulation this season.
The most he scored in any game this season is what led to his first Patriot League weekly award.
Against Le Moyne, a game the Black Knights won in overtime, 103-100, Rucker became the second Division I player this season to score more than 30 points, grab more than 10 rebounds and dish out five assists in one game. He was the first to do it against a Division I team.
He finished with 34 points, 13 rebounds and five assists as the Black Knights won on a go-ahead 3-pointer by Ryan Curry.
Later that week against Cornell, Rucker scored 17 points, grabbed three rebounds, dished out three assists and had two steals.
Entering Patriot League action, Rucker is averaging 18.9 points and 4.9 rebounds. He leads the Black Knights with 23 steals and is second with 44 assists.
Army heads to Colgate on Thursday to take on the Raiders in the league opener at 7 p.m. eastern. The Black Knights also play on the road this weekend when they take on Boston U. on Sunday at 1 p.m.
The Black Knights open the home portion of their Patriot League schedule on Jan. 8 at 6 p.m. against Loyola (MD).