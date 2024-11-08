Army Black Knights Star Questionably Left Out of Power Rankings Due to Injury
The Army Black Knights are in the middle of what could go down as the most memorable football season in their program's long and storied history.
The Black Knights enter this week with an 8-0 record overall, and a 6-0 record in conference play, holding sole possession of the lead in the American Athletic Conference while being ranked 18th in the AP Poll, 19th in the Coaches Poll, and 25th in the first College Football Playoff rankings.
Much of their success this year has come thanks to their dominant defensive effort, as they lead the nation in fewest points allowed per game with 11.3, but the offense has been no slouch in its own right, thanks in large part to senior quarterback Bryson Daily.
Daily has proven to be a top-tier dual-threat quarterback in college football this year, even while only throwing the ball 47 times through seven games.
It has been his propensity to avoid turnovers that has been a major boon to his and Army's success, a facet that he improved upon greatly after throwing six interceptions on 120 pass attempts last year.
Even with the success that Daily has had, he continues to be overlooked, with the latest culprit being Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report.
Every week, Reuter gives his top 25 power rankings for quarterbacks across the college football landscape, and this week, Daily was among the quarterbacks that were removed from consideration due to injury.
It was an undisclosed injury for the star, that kept him out of practice all week before finally keeping him from missing the game against the Air Force Falcons, though the Black Knights are hopeful that Daily will be able to return this week for their matchup with the North Texas Mean Green.
Bryson Daily may not get the national recognition or spotlight that a guy like Carson Beck or Maddux Madsen gets by playing for more consistently relevant programs, but the dual threat the Daily has proven to be this year is more than enough to keep him in the top 25, even while missing a week due to injury.
The senior has thrown for 629 yards with seven touchdowns and no interceptions on 27 of 47 passing while adding 909 yards rushing with 19 touchdowns on 138 attempts.
Daily is ranks second in the country with his 26 total touchdowns behind only John Mateer of the Washington State Cougars who has 28, but has played in eight games to Daily's seven.
It has been a spectacular season for Army and Daily, and both the team and the player deserve much more recognition moving forward than they have received to this point.