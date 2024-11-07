Army Black Knights Star 'Worth Monitoring' for Heisman Trophy
The Army Black Knights are currently in the midst of one of the best starts in their team's long and storied history.
Playing to an 8-0 overall record so far, with a 6-0 record in conference play, veteran head coach Jeff Monken has put together one of the better teams in the history of the program, and it has been evident on both sides of the ball.
While the defense has been one of the best units in the nation this year, the offense has been no slouch in their own right, and a lot of that success has come thanks to senior quarterback Bryson Daily.
Daily has played so well this year, that David Kenyon of Bleacher Report has the quarterback listed as one of the players "worth monitoring" for the Heisman Trophy.
"Daily missed last weekend's win over Air Force because of an undisclosed injury," writes Kenyon, "for him to have a realistic shot at stealing Heisman votes, Daily probably needs to have a great day on Nov. 23 opposite Notre Dame and Army to stay undefeated."
As is usually the case with the Black Knights, most of Daily's damage has come on the ground, though he has done a good job of not turning over the ball when the situation does call for a pass.
This season, Daily has thrown for 629 yards with seven touchdowns and no interceptions on 27 of 47 passing, while rushing for 909 yards and 19 touchdowns on only 138 carries.
When the play is running through Daily, Army has received explosive plays on a regular basis, as the senior has an average of 13.4 yards per pass attempt and 6.6 yards per rush.
Daily ranks 15th in the nation in rushing yards, and as the first quarterback, while being tied for second in the nation in rushing touchdowns behind only Ashton Jeanty of the Boise State Broncos, who has 20.
While the Black Knights have played eight games this year, Daily has only played in seven of those, giving him an average of 129.9 yards per game on the ground, and 2.7 rushing touchdowns per game.
Daily has proven throughout the 2024 campaign that you can not key in on just one aspect of his game, as he can beat you through the air or on the ground.
Army may be hard-pressed to make the College Football Playoffs this year, but what they have been able to do to this point will not be forgotten.
The Black Knights will be playing in their third bowl game in five years, whether it comes in the Playoffs or not, and Bryson Daily has played a big part in getting them there.