Army Black Knights to Lose Sean Cronin to Central Michigan: Report
The Army West Point Black Knights are set to lose two more members of their staff to Central Michigan, as defensive coach Sean Cronin is set to follow Matt Drinkall to the Chippewas.
CBS Sports initially reported the hire, as Cronin will get a promotion from defensive line coach to defensive coordinator. Cronin is a Michigan native and recruited the state for Army.
Black Knight Nation also reported that Army assistant strength and conditioning coach Jake Reidel will be Central Michigan’s head strength coach.
It’s not unusual to see a new head coach reach back to his former staff for help creating his new staff. Drinkall hasn’t been a head coach at the FBS level, but he has been at the NAIA level.
CMU hasn’t formally announced any of Drinkall’s coaching hires.
Cronin has been the Black Knights’ defensive line coach since 2022. Before that, he coached the same position at Colorado State for two seasons.
Before CSU, he spent three years on South Florida’s staff as a linebacker and defensive line coach. Also on his resume is a four-year stint with Marshall (2013-17), two years at Temple (2011-12) and time at Florida as a graduate assistant during the Gators’ 2006 and 2008 national championship seasons.
CMU hired Drinkall earlier his month to take over as head coach after the departure of Jim McElwain. He has spent the last six years at Army under Jeff Monken, where he served at times as the Black Knights’ offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator.
This season as offensive line coach, Drinkall helped mold an offensive line that helped Army lead the nation in rushing yards per game as it was the only running game in the nation to average more than 300 yards per game.
His offensive line won the Joe Moore award, given to the nation’s top offensive line, and two of his linemen were named to all-America teams.
Drinkall previously spent five years as head coach at NAIA Kansas Wesleyan, where he guided the Coyotes to a 42-17 record and 11 all-American. He also served as the team’s offensive coordinator. In his final season at KWU the Coyotes went 13-1.
Football Scoop reported that Drinkall has hired Eastern Washington offensive coordinator Jim Chapin for the same job at CMU.
Meanwhile, Army (11-2) is trying to wrap up a historic season with a victory in its bowl game. The Black Knights have never won 12 games in a season.
Black Knights head coach Jeff Monken has guided the Black Knights to just their fourth season or 10 or more wins in school history, three of which have come under his watch. Army won its first conference title in school history earlier this month, as the Black Knights won the American Athletic Conference championship game.