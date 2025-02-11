Army Black Knights Trio Win Weekly Conference Sports Awards
It was a busy weekend for Army West Point Black Knights athletics, as a hockey player and two lacrosse players were named for respective conference awards on Monday.
Lacrosse players Jackson Eicher and Will Coletti were selected for Patriot League honors after Army’s opening weekend efforts. Meanwhile, hockey player Jack Ivey was named Atlantic Hockey America rookie of the week.
Eicher and Coletti were key to a dominant 16-9 season-opening win over UMass last weekend. Eicher claimed Patriot League offensive player of the week while Coletti was named faceoff specialist of the week.
Eicher had four goals and three assists in the season-opening victory. He won this award twice last year. He finished the 2024 season with a team-leading 37 goals and 58 points.
Coletti had 15 faceoff wins and nine ground balls for the Black Knights in the win. Coletti already holds the program record for career ground balls and faceoff wins.
He is coming off an exceptional 2024, as he was named a unanimous All-American, claimed the Patriot League faceoff specialist of the year award and won Patriot League faceoff specialist of the week four times. He also had 117 ground balls, which was second-most for a single season in Army history.
Army had two honorable mentions for the week in freshman attack Brayden Fountain and senior long stick midfielder Christian Fournier.
On the ice, Ivey, a freshman, led the Black Knights with five points on the weekend as Army took five points from first-place Sacred Heart with a shootout victory and regulation victory.
It is the first weekly award in Ivey's career, as he is now the third Black Knight to receive rookie of the week honors this season.
Ivey is second for Army in goals (eight) and points (19) and is second among all freshman in the conference in points.
In the first game, Ivey had assists on both of Army’s goals, setting up Barron Woodring and Vincent Salice. In game two, Ivey had two goals, both on the power play, after Sacred Heart was called for a five-minute major. He also had an assist on a goal by Brent Keefer.
Army hockey has a road trip to Air Force this weekend, which marks the Black Knights’ next-to-last AHA series before the postseason tournament begins.
Black Knight lacrosse will look for its second win when it faces Rutgers on Saturday.