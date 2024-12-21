Army Black Knights Women’s Basketball Appear in Latest NCAA Bracketology
The Army West Point Black Knights women’s basketball hasn’t played since a Dec. 13 loss to Howard and won’t play again until Dec. 29 against Mount Saint Mary College.
But, if the NCAA Tournament started today, ESPN believes the Black Knights (7-2) would represent the Patriot League in March Madness.
ESPN’s most recent Bracketology update has the Black Knights as a No. 15 seed in Region 4 and facing No. 2 seed UConn in a first-round game in Storrs, Conn. That would certainly be a daunting challenge for Army.
Still, that’s the reward for the Patriot League tournament champion, which receives an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament. It’s the only guaranteed path for the Patriot League, which typically sends just one team to the event.
There are 31 conferences that receive automatic bids, with the remaining 37 bids for the 68-team tournament going to at-large teams.
Army hasn’t reached the NCAA Tournament since 2016, when it faced Syracuse in the first round and lost, 73-56. The Black Knights made two other appearances, both first-round losses.
Army lost to Maryland in 2014 and to Tennessee in 2006. All three appearances came after the Black Knights won their conference tournament.
Army lost its season opener to Cornell before rattling off seven straight wins, which included an overtime win.
The Black Knights have the best winning percentage of any team in the Patriot League entering the weekend, with Colgate and Navy both with 8-3 records. Lehigh also has seven wins.
Army has leaned on Trinity Hardy all season, and she is the team’s leading scorer with 15.3 points per game, along with 4.9 rebounds and a team-high 33 assists.
She’s the only Black Knights player averaging double figures, but Fiona Hastick is just outside double figures at 9.7 points per game. She also averages 4.2 rebounds.
Reese Ericson and Camryn Tade are Army’s two best 3-point shooters, both of whom are shooting 36% from the arc. Both are average a bit more than eight points per game, with Tade also pitching in six rebounds per contest.
Kya Smith leads the team with 7.4 rebounds and pitches in 5.7 points.
After Mount Saint Mary College, the Black Knights will host Colgate to open Patriot League action on Jan. 2 at 6 p.m. at Christl Arena.