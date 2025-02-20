Army Black Knights Women’s Lacrosse Star Now Program’s Points Leader
The Army West Point Black Knights women’s lacrosse team took care of Marist, 16-6, in a road match on Wednesday.
Along the way, junior midfielder Brigid Duffy ended up with seven points — four goals and three assists.
In doing so, she claimed a program record.
Duffy’s goal in the second quarter gave her 182 points for her career, which allowed her to assume the top spot in all-time points in program history, breaking the record of 181 set by Kathleen Sullivan. She set the record just two seasons ago.
By the end of the game, she had 187 career points.
Duffy has the chance to add to the record and, perhaps, put it out of reach.
In just two games this campaign she already has six goals and five assists for 11 points.
She’s been one of the most potent scorers for Army since she arrived for the 2023 season. As a freshman, she finished with 82 points (56 goal sand 26 assists). The following season she upped that to 94 points (62 goals, 32 assists).
Duffy was named to the preseason women’s all-Patriot League lacrosse team, along with her teammate Allison Reilly.
As a sophomore, Duffy earned a long list of awards, including all-Patriot League first team, IWLCA All-Northeast Region second team, ILWomen third team all-American and USA Lacrosse third team all-American. She also set Army’s single-season caused turnover record with 28.
Before the season, she and Duffy competed with the USA U20 National Team in the fall.
As a freshman, she was named the Patriot League rookie of the year and All-Patriot League first team. She also earned USA Lacrosse Magazine all-American second team and ILWomen all-American third team honors.
She was also the top-scoring freshman in the country with 56 goals, earned Patriot League all-tournament team and set an Army single-season record with 82 points.
Next up for Army is a home game with Siena on Saturday at 1 p.m. eastern at Michie Stadium. After that, the Black Knights hit the road for the next two games.
One of them is against a ranked team, No. 21 Colorado, as Army heads to Boulder, Colo, on Feb. 28 for a game at 8 p.m. Following that the Black Knights return to the eastern time zone and head to Fairfield on March 5 at 3 p.m.