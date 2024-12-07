Army Coach Jeff Monken Stumps for Heisman Invite for Bryson Daily
The Heisman Trophy will be handed on next Saturday. Army West Point Black Knights quarterback Bryson Daily will be busy that day.
Army (11-1) will play Navy (9-3) in Andover, Md., for their annual rivalry game. The Black Knights are hoping to win the game for the third straight time.
Meanwhile, the Downtown Athletic Club will hand out college football’s most iconic award that evening. Whether Daily is a finalist or not, he won’t be able to attend. There simply isn’t enough time to get him from Andover to New York City.
But, that doesn’t mean his head coach, Jeff Monken, doesn’t believe he shouldn’t be a finalist. He told ESPN after Friday’s American Athletic Conference championship game that Daily should be on their list when finalists are announced early next week.
“He embodies everything we want this program to be — toughness, grit, discipline, great leadership,” Monken said. “I’m so glad he’s on our team. He played a great game tonight. He’s had a great season. And the Downtown Athletic Club should extend an invitation to him to come to New York next week.”
Daily was tremendous on Friday, as he rushed for four touchdowns in the game of five, three, four and seven yards. He finished the game with 126 yards rushing yards and 17 passing yards, as he completed both of his pass attempts.
Those four rushing touchdowns allows him to set the AAC record for most rushing touchdowns in a season. He now has 29, with multiple touchdowns in 10 straight games. Navy quarterback Will Worth set the record in 2016 with 25 touchdowns.
After the game, he was named the contest’s most outstanding player.
He has already set Army's single season record for touchdowns responsible for in a season, rushing touchdowns in a season, and rushing touchdowns in a single game.
Daily has now rushed for 100 yards in 10 consecutive games, the most 100-yard games by an Army rusher in single-season history, breaking Mike Mayweather's 1990 record.
Army defeated Tulane (9-4), 35-14, at Michie Stadium for the program’s first conference championship. The Black Knights joined the AAC this year as an affiliate member and were only a member of Conference USA for seven years from 1998-2004. Otherwise, the football program has been an independent.
As for Army, it had already clinched a 10-win season for just the fourth time in program history and with Friday’s win it matched the 11 wins it claimed in 2018.
The Black Knights have never won 12 games in a season, but they will get two shots to reach that figure with the game against Navy and the bowl game.