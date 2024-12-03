Army Coach Jeff Monken Named American Athletic Conference Coach of Year
Ahead of Army West Point's showdown against Tulane for the American Athletic Conference championship game, head coach Jeff Monken was named the AAC's Coach of the Year.
Along with Monken, 12 other Black Knights were given honors within the AAC, the biggest being Bryson Daily's title of Offensive Player of the Year.
This was Army's first year in the AAC, but it was also their first year in an organized conference since 2004. In previous years, Army has played as an Independent football program aside from their stint in Conference USA from 1998-2004.
The accolade of all-conference first team was extended to four Black Knights — quarterback Bryson Daily, safety Max DiDomencio, offensive lineman Bill Katsigiannis, and center Brady Small.
The all-conference second team featured five other Black Knights, including offensive lineman Lucas Scott, running back Kanye Udoh, offensive lineman Paolo Gennarelli, defensive lineman Kyle Lewis, and offensive lineman Connor Finucane.
Third team and honorable mention members included linebackers Andon Thomas, Elo Modozie and ILB Kalib Fortner.
The team outperformed the entire conference in their first AAC season, finishing 8-0 in conference play and earning hosting duties for Friday's title game against Tulane. That perfect record surely played a significant role in Monken winning the award.
Monken was also able to secure his 80th career win at Army in Saturday's victory against UTSA. Monken has been the head coach for 11 seasons, with an overall record of 80-56.
Monken has a long list of awards and honors throughout his coaching career, ranging from the Vince Lombardi College Football Coach of the Year Award to the Commander in Chief's Trophy, given to the winner of the series of football games between the U.S. Service Academies.
Daily was able to secure his spot as Offensive Player of the Year after only playing 10 games. His performance shattered multiple West Point Academy records, even ahead of the AAC championship game.
Daily and Monken claimed the highest AAC awards, but plenty of Black Knight athletes went along with them. But the Black Knights still have a great opportunity ahead — conference champions.
Army will host Tulane Green Wave on Friday for the championship.
The Black Knights will then gear up for their matchup against the Navy Midshipmen on Dec. 14, after battling for the AAC Championship. After that, the Black Knights will play in a bowl game.