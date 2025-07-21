Army Counting on New Faces To Maintain Strong Rushing Attack This Season
The Army Black Knights are going to have a solid test for their offense as they try to replace the production from both Bryson Daily and Kanye Udoh. Neither will be returning this upcoming season as Daily finished his collegiate career and Udoh transferred to Arizona State.
Last season, the rush game was led by their quarterback, Daily, who had 1,659 total yards of offense with his legs and an additional 32 touchdowns on the year. Next in line was Kanye Udoh.
As a sophomore, Udoh had over 1,100 yards with 10 touchdowns. The 6-foot running back averaged over six yards per carry. He had five total games on the season with over 100 yards. Two of those five he posted 158-yard totals.
It is going to take a pair of players to fill their shoes this season and it looks like that will primarily come down to Hayden Reed and Noah Short, who are both up for the challenge.
Short had a big season last year as he was utilized both in the run and pass game, which will prove crucial this upcoming season. He finished third on the team in all-purpose yards with 569 rushing and 318 receiving.
Expect Reed to get more start this year and he is more than capable to carry a big load for the rushing game. He played in all 14 games last year (5 starts) and tallied up 207 yards rushing and averaged 6.3 yards per reception in the receiving game.
The Army is coming off a record-setting year in multiple aspects. They posted their first 12-win season in program history and also won their conference. The Knights made their debut in the AAC, which led to victory, and their head coach, Jeff Monken, was named coach of the year .
The Black Knights will open their 2025 campaign against a newer Division I program, Tarleton State University. Tarleton posted a 10-win season last year and won't be an easy victory.
They will be immediately tested the following week against a tough Big-12 team- Kansas City Wildcats. Every game counts if they hope to make it into the 12-team college football playoffs.
