Army Football Reveals Incredible Jerseys for Annual Army/Navy Rivalry Game
The rivalry between the Army West Point Black Knights and Navy Midshipmen is one of the most popular not only in college football, but sports in general.
It is looked upon so highly that it receives its own week of play, as no other college football games are played when the two academies match up for their annual game the weekend after the conference championship games are played.
One of the coolest traditions of this game are the jerseys that each team will be wearing. They will sometimes move away from their traditional home or road jerseys from the regular season, adding another layer of intrigue.
Army’s jerseys this year will honor the soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division. They are teaming up with Nike to create special uniforms that will be worn during the game on Dec. 14 when the teams add to the next chapter to their rivalry at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md.
"Rendezvous with Destiny" is the motto that the Screaming Eagles lived by nearly 80 years ago. In the town of Bastogne, in what would become known as the Battle of the Bulge, they fought back against Nazi forces for three weeks in brutally cold temperatures.
They are credited with slowing down the last Nazi offensive of World War II, as the 101st Airborne Division’s refusal to give in and surrender played a major role in diminishing their supplies and morale.
“On December 14, we are honored to represent the past, present, and future Screaming Eagles of the 101st Airborne Division. As we take the field against our rivals, we carry the paratroopers’ legacy and traditions with us as we seek to emulate their Rendezvous with Destiny by refusing to yield the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy.” as shared on screamingeagles.football.
This year’s game will have a little extra juice with both teams having winning records. It will be interesting to see what the Black Knights bring to the field.
Getting up for a rivalry game is never a challenge, but the Black Knights will play in the American Athletic Conference Championship Game the week prior against the Tulane Green Wave. Will Army be able to recover emotionally and physically from that game?
The answer is probably yes, as Army will want to keep its winning streak over Navy alive. The Black Knights have won two in a row over the Midshipmen and six out of the last eight matchups.