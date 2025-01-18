Army Keeps Momentum Going With Win Over Boston University
The Patriot League is shaping up to be competitive compared to what it's been in the past, and Army (10-8, 4-2 conference) looks like they are going to be part of that.
While their overall record is nothing to write home about, they have completely turned things around in conference play following the two straight losses they had to begin this part of their schedule.
Army entered Saturday looking for revenge against Boston University (9-10, 3-3) after losing to them in their first matchup on Jan. 5, but at home, this time the Black Knights were able to get the better of the Terriers, 68-62.
It didn't seem like this would be a close contest early on.
Army jumped out to a fast start, beginning with a 6-0 run and eventually going up double digits on a separate 14-0 run that gave them a commanding 25-9 lead with 7:31 remaining in the first half.
The Black Knights kept pouring it on, eventually going up 20 points and taking a 41-20 lead into the locker room where it looked like they were going to cruise to their fourth straight win.
However, the second half was completely different.
It was Boston doing everything right, forcing missed jumper after missed jumper while scoring the ball on their end.
After a while, the 21-point lead had dwindled down to single digits.
The final stretch of the game became scary for Army where it looked like they might actually blow this monstrous halftime advantage when Boston trimmed it to a five-point deficit with just under six minutes remaining.
But, even though things got tight, especially when the Terriers hit a pair of free throws to cut the Black Knights' lead to three points with 1:38 left in the game, Army was able to do enough to come out of this with a victory.
Jalen Rucker was the star for Army again, scoring a game-high 23 points. Only Josh Scovens joined him in double figures with 15, but both AJ Allenspach and Ryan Caldwell were close to recording double-doubles with eight points and eight rebounds each.
Army shot 54.8% from the field (23-42) and 42.9% from deep (9-21), while holding Boston to a 47.8% shooting performance from the field (22-46) and 27.3% (6-22) from 3-point range.
That was the difference in the contest since both teams were virtually identical from the free throw line and turned the ball over nine times each.
The Black Knights will be going for their fifth straight win against Holy Cross (10-9, 2-4) on the road on Jan. 22.
Tip off is set for 6 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted on ESPN+.