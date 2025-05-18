Army Names Trudy Cobb Their New Director of Football Recruiting
Since Army is a service academy and doesn't recruit in the same fashion like other football programs around the country, that makes it a bit harder for them to mirror how other schools operate when it comes to their product on the gridiron.
For decades, that didn't matter since they had an independent schedule and weren't competing as part of a conference. But after their decision to join the American Athletic Conference, that created more of an incentive to compete at the highest level, especially with the College Football Playoff giving an automatic spot to a Group of 5 team.
So, with the Black Knights coming off an AAC championship in their first year as a member of the conference, it seems like the athletic department is doing what it can to remain competitive in the best way possible.
In an announcement made by the school, they named Trudy Cobb as the new director of football recruiting.
She is coming from Kennesaw State "where she played a vital role in advancing the football program's recruiting strategies and operational efficiency," beginning her tenure there as a student assistant in football operations and recruiting before climbing the ladder to become the director of on-campus recruiting with the Owls.
Prior to 2024, Kennesaw State was an FCS-level program whose first season was in 2015. They moved up and joined Conference USA this past season.
Cobb played an important part in getting that program to the point where they could make the jump.
What here role looks like on a day-to-day basis with Army isn't quite clear, but her vast experience that includes overseeing all aspects of recruiting visits, coordinating key events, evaluating academic qualifications of prospective student-athletes and providing support for team travel and logistics will make her an asset for head coach Jeff Monken.