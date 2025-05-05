Army, Navy, Air Force Lacrosse Teams Selected for NCAA Tournament
The NCAA men’s and women’s lacrosse tournament begin later this week, and all three service academies will play in the event.
On the women’s side, both the Army West Point Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen were included in the bracket. On the men’s side, the Air Force Falcons made the field.
Navy’s women had an automatic bid after winning the Patriot League Tournament title on Saturday with a 14-13 win over Loyola (MD).
That landed the Midshipmen a trip to Chapel Hill, N.C., for a regional that will be hosted by the tournament’s No. 1 seed, the North Carolina Tar Heels, who get a first-round bye.
The site will host three games on Friday, with Navy set to face Clemson at 5 p.m. eastern time. While Navy will play in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019, the Tigers are making their first tournament appearance in program history. Clemson started the program three years ago.
The Midshipmen did it in dramatic fashion, as sophomore Mikayla Williams scored the game-winner goal with 16 seconds remaining in the first half of overtime. Her heroics capped off a 7-2 Navy comeback in the fourth quarter and in overtime. Freshman Alyssa Chung is the Patriot League rookie of the year.
Army — which lost to Navy in the semifinals of the Patriot League Tournament — will be on the other side of the bracket and will play in the regional hosted by No. 3 seed Northwestern, which also gets a first-round bye.
The Black Knights will also play on Friday, but they’ll play at 3 p.m. eastern and face Penn.
Army is led by all-Patriot League first-team selections Allison Reilly, Brigid Duffy and Meghan Pedrani.
The Falcons claimed an automatic bid into the men’s tournament after winning the Atlantic Sun Tournament, defeating Utah, 11-10. The Falcons will make their making their fourth Division I NCAA Championship Tournament appearance.
The Falcons will play in a first-round game on Wednesday against Robert Morris at 7 p.m. eastern, with the winner moving on to face No. 2 seed Maryland on Sunday.
Air Force is on a roll, having won six straight games. They are led by five ASUN all-tournament selections — Jake Marek (Championship MVP), Cole Cunningham, Caelan Driggs, Wes Peene, and Josh Yago.