Army, Navy, Air Force Would Have Access in New College Football Playoff Formats
The Army West Point Black Knights had an incredible football season, one that kept them in the AP Top 25 for most of the season and saw them finish the year in the College Football Playoff Top 25 for the first time.
As discussions continue around updated College Football Playoff expansion, the opportunity for the Black Knights — along with the Air Force Falcons and the Navy Midshipmen — to play their way into the playoff would still exist.
The first 12-team playoff, which saw Ohio State win the title last month, provided the opportunity for the highest-ranked Group of 5 champion to get an automatic berth into the CFP.
Boise State was ranked No. 9 and received the G-5 berth. Army was the second-highest ranked G-5 school at No. 22.
The Black Knights wrapped up a record setting season by going 12-2. Army won a conference championship for the first time in program history, as the Black Knights defeated Tulane. After falling to Navy in the annual Army-Navy game, the Black Knights beat Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl.
The discussions right now are centered around whether the next iteration of the playoff in 2026 will be a 14-team or a 16-team format. In either format, the G-5 automatic berth would survive.
Those conversations are picking up in advance of the CFP Management Committee will meet Feb. 25 in Dallas.
ACC athletic directors met last week in Charlotte about the proposal. The SEC and the Big Ten are set to meet in New Orleans on Wednesday while Big 12 officials will also meet this week.
But, after all parties signed a memorandum of understanding last year, the Big Ten and the SEC will have the sole authority over the future playoff format starting in 2026.
The potential format, per Yahoo Sports, would give the Big Ten and the SEC four automatic qualifying berths into the playoff, whether it’s a 14-team or a 16-team format. The ACC and the Big 12 would receive two automatic berths. The highest-ranked G-5 would get one, leaving anywhere from one to three at-large berths, depending on whether it is 14 or 16 teams.
The service academies could get in as an at-large berth, if one is ranked high enough. They would also have to deal with Notre Dame, which would get an at-large berth if ranked in the Top 14.
Army was the last service academy to win a national championship in football, as the Black Knights won the 1946 title, the last of three straight crowns.