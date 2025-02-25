Army, Navy Basketball Players Earn Patriot League Honors for Last Week
The Army West Point Black Knights and Navy Midshipmen men’s basketball teams each had a player that was named honorable mention for Patriot League player of the week honors for their play last week.
The players were Army forward AJ Allenspach and Navy guard Austin Benigni.
Allenspach was key to helping the Black Knights (16-12, 10-6, Patriot) stay among the top three teams in the league standings.
He finished with 16 points and four rebounds in the Black Knights’ 76-79 victory over the American University Eagles on Wednesday. He scored a team-high 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting in a loss to the Bucknell Bison on Sunday.
Benigni and the Midshipmen (11-18, 8-8 in Patriot) moved into a tie for fifth place in the league as they try to move up a seed or two in the Patriot League Tournament bracket.
He averaged 20.0 points, 4.0 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals to help Navy split for the week. In Navy’s win over the Holy Cross Crusaders on Sunday he scored a game-high 26 points. During the mid-week loss to the Colgate Raiders, he scored 14 points and dished out seven assists.
Bucknell’s Josh Bascoe was the Patriot League player of the week after his action last week, which included a career-high 30-point game against the Black Knights. He also had five assists and four steals.
Holy Cross’ Max Green was named the rookie of the week. He averaged 19 points for his two games, which included a 20-point game in the loss to Navy. He also had nine rebounds and two assists.
Army has two games remaining — at the Lafayette Leopards on Tuesday and at home against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks on Saturday.
Navy has two games remaining — at the American University Eagles on Wednesday and at home against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds on Saturday.
The first round of the Patriot League men’s basketball tournament starts on Tuesday, March 4, with games on campus sites between the bottom four seeds in the league. The winners advance to the quarterfinals on March 6, which are hosted by the higher seeds. The semifinals are on March 9 and the championship game is on March 12.
The winner of the Patriot League tournament gets the automatic bye into the NCAA Tournament. Navy hasn’t been to the NCAA Tournament since 1998. Army has never been to the NCAA Tournament.