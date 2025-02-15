Army, Navy Face Each Other for Star Series Points in Basketball, Wrestling
This weekend the Army West Point Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen will face each other in three different events in a battle to win the yearly Star Series between the two service academy rivals.
On Saturday Army and Navy will face each other in a basketball doubleheader in Annapolis. The women’s game is set for 11 a.m., with the men’s game set for 1:30 p.m. Both contests will be at Alumni Hall. On Sunday, the Navy wrestling team will be at West Point to face Army at 4 p.m.
That means three Stars are up for grabs in the series. Army has a 9-7 lead through 16 contests this season. Seven more matchups remain in the season series after Sunday.
According to NavySports.com, the winner of the Star Series gets the Alumni Trophy, which was first presented in 1984. It consists of two 15-inch silver plates, one with the U.S. Military Academy seal and one with the U.S. Naval Academy seal.
The series appears to be going down to the wire this campaign. Last year, Army’s overtime win the men’s basketball game clinched the Star Series trophy.
The men’s basketball game carries significance for the Black Knights (15-10, 9-4 in Patriot) in the context of the Patriot League standings. Army is one game back of American for the top of the league standings. With another matchup coming up between the two teams, a victory is critical for the Black Knights to stay within striking distance.
Navy’s men (9-17, 6-7) are well out of the title race. But a win could help their seeding in the Patriot League tournament next month.
The two programs have played each other since 1920 and Navy leads the all-time series, 86-56. This includes a 47-25 lead in games played at Navy and a 25-13 edge in games played in Alumni Hall.
In the women’s matchup, Army (17-5, 9-3) is two games back of Lehigh in the Patriot League standings. Navy (15-8, 7-5) is two games back The Black Knights may not have enough time to catch the Mountain Hawks, but a win would keep them ahead of the pack for the second seed in the Patriot League tournament.
The Midshipmen and Black Knights have met 84 times in a series that dates back to 1981. All-time, Army has a four-game edge, 44-40. Army is 26-16 in Star Series games.
The Black Knights have won the last five games, but the Midshipmen have Zanai Barnett-Gay, who just passed the 1,000-point mark for her career.