Army-Navy Game to Decide Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy For First Time Since 2017
Every year so much is on the line when the Army West Point Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen play their annual showdown.
This year’s game is the 125th playing of college football’s eighth-longest running rivalry.
It will also decide the winner of the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy.
It’s unusual that this game will determine the winner of the trophy. In fact, it’s just the eighth time since the trophy was established in 1972 and the first time since 2017.
The other years were 1972, 1977, 1978, 1996, 2005 and 2012.
In those showdowns where the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy was on the line, Army holds a 4-3 record. Army won the trophy in 1972, 1977, 1996, and 2017. Navy won the trophy in 1978, 2005 and 2012.
Army currently holds the trophy after beating both Air Force and Navy last season. Army only has 10 trophy victories. Air Force leads with 21 trophy victories while Navy with 16.
The trophy was established in 1972 and is to be given to the aggregate winner of the three football games between Air Force, Army and Navy. Before 1972, Air Force only played Army and Navy in alternate years.
Since 1972, the three service academies have played each other every year.
The trophy is on the line this year because Air Force lost to both Army and Navy earlier this season. Army beat Air Force, 20-3, and Navy beat Air Force, 34-7.
The original trophy is now at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. The original was replaced with a replica that has been given to the winner since 2021.
Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy Winners
(first awarded officially in 1972)
1972 Army
1973 Navy
1974 Shared (Navy retained trophy)
1975 Navy
1976 Shared (Navy retained trophy)
1977 Army
1978 Navy
1979 Navy
1980 Shared (Navy retained trophy)
1981 Navy
1982 Air Force
1983 Air Force
1984 Army
1985 Air Force
1986 Army
1987 Air Force
1988 Army
1989 Air Force
1990 Air Force
1991 Air Force
1992 Air Force
1993 Shared (Air Force retained trophy)
1994 Air Force
1995 Air Force
1996 Army
1997 Air Force
1998 Air Force
1999 Air Force
2000 Air Force
2001 Air Force
2002 Air Force
2003 Navy
2004 Navy
2005 Navy
2006 Navy
2007 Navy
2008 Navy
2009 Navy
2010 Air Force
2011 Air Force
2012 Navy
2013 Navy
2014 Air Force
2015 Navy
2016 Air Force
2017 Army
2018 Army
2019 Navy
2020 Army
2021 Shared (Army retained trophy)
2022 Air Force
2023 Army