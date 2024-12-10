Armed Forces Sports

Army-Navy Game to Decide Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy For First Time Since 2017

The Army-Navy Showdown means just a little bit more with the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy on the line.

Dec 9, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Army Black Knights wide receiver Casey Reynolds (87) is chased by Navy Midshipmen safety Kush'i Abraham (35) during the first half of the Army-Navy Game at Gillette Stadium. / Danny Wild-Imagn Images

Every year so much is on the line when the Army West Point Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen play their annual showdown.

This year’s game is the 125th playing of college football’s eighth-longest running rivalry.

It will also decide the winner of the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy.

It’s unusual that this game will determine the winner of the trophy. In fact, it’s just the eighth time since the trophy was established in 1972 and the first time since 2017.

The other years were 1972, 1977, 1978, 1996, 2005 and 2012.

In those showdowns where the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy was on the line, Army holds a 4-3 record. Army won the trophy in 1972, 1977, 1996, and 2017. Navy won the trophy in 1978, 2005 and 2012.

Army currently holds the trophy after beating both Air Force and Navy last season. Army only has 10 trophy victories. Air Force leads with 21 trophy victories while Navy with 16.

The trophy was established in 1972 and is to be given to the aggregate winner of the three football games between Air Force, Army and Navy. Before 1972, Air Force only played Army and Navy in alternate years.

Since 1972, the three service academies have played each other every year.

The trophy is on the line this year because Air Force lost to both Army and Navy earlier this season. Army beat Air Force, 20-3, and Navy beat Air Force, 34-7.

The original trophy is now at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. The original was replaced with a replica that has been given to the winner since 2021.

Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy Winners

(first awarded officially in 1972)

1972 Army

1973 Navy

1974 Shared (Navy retained trophy)

1975 Navy

1976 Shared (Navy retained trophy)

1977 Army

1978 Navy

1979 Navy

1980 Shared (Navy retained trophy)

1981 Navy

1982 Air Force

1983 Air Force

1984 Army

1985 Air Force

1986 Army

1987 Air Force

1988 Army

1989 Air Force

1990 Air Force

1991 Air Force

1992 Air Force

1993 Shared (Air Force retained trophy)

1994 Air Force

1995 Air Force

1996 Army

1997 Air Force

1998 Air Force

1999 Air Force

2000 Air Force

2001 Air Force

2002 Air Force

2003 Navy

2004 Navy

2005 Navy

2006 Navy

2007 Navy

2008 Navy

2009 Navy

2010 Air Force

2011 Air Force

2012 Navy

2013 Navy

2014 Air Force

2015 Navy

2016 Air Force

2017 Army

2018 Army

2019 Navy

2020 Army

2021 Shared (Army retained trophy)

2022 Air Force

2023 Army

