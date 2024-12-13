Army-Navy Game Predictions, Insider Picks, Analysis for Rivalry Contest
This is it. This is the game that the Army West Point Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen have waited for all season.
Army (11-1) and Navy (8-3) kick off at 3 p.m. eastern at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md., with the game to be broadcast on CBS. It’s just the second time the game will play be played in Landover.
Army is in the midst of a historic season. The Black Knights have 11 victories for the fourth time in program history, and the third time under head coach Jeff Monken. Win two more victories Army could do something no other team in program history has ever done and that's win 13 games.
Navy got something Army didn't last week and that's a break. The Midshipmen haven't played in two weeks and they must be as healthy as they've been all year. Navy has evolved into a different type of option offense. The Midshipmen still want to run the football, but the big pass play is more prevalent in the their offense than ever before.
It’s the 125th playing of Army-Navy, the eighth-longest rivalry in college football.
Here are the staff predictions for Saturday’s game.
Claire Boyer, Staff Writer
Army 24, Navy 10
The Army offense should have some momentum after a handful of awards were handed out this week. Quarterback Bryson Daily is multi-faceted and will go off in a rivalry game providing his usual offense. Watch Navy defensive back Rayuan Lane III, as he and Daily will meet each other a lot on Saturday.
Michael Brauner, Staff Writer
Army 27, Navy 9
Navy enters this one having lost three of its last five games while Army and Daily are flying high coming off an AAC title. Daily and the Black Knights grab their third straight win over Navy this week.
Matthew Postins, Staff Writer
Army 28, Navy 21
This is the absolute definition of a “throw out the records” kind of rivalry. No one should discount Navy in this game. The passing element that quarterback Blake Horvath provides could be a differentiator for the Midshipmen.
While Daily gets a lot of ink, this Army defense is one of the best units in the country. It creates turnovers and, combined with the fact that Army rarely turns the football over, makes it so difficult for opponents to create game-changing plays. Army takes it, but it takes a late drive to get it done.
Kenneth Teape, Staff Writer
Army 35, Navy 10
The Army West Point Black Knights won the AAC title in their first season as a member and will be looking to keep things rolling into bowl season in their annual Army/Navy rivalry standalone game. That is exactly what they will do, riding the positive momentum built from their blowout win over the Tulane Green Wave to a victory over the Navy Midshipmen to take home the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy.
Brad Wakai, Staff Writer
Army 31, Navy 10
This is the first time since 2018 that one of the teams in this patriotic showdown is ranked nationally, so it would feel that much sweeter for Navy if it were to knock off Army on Saturday. After being dominated from 2002-15, Army is in a groove and will look to build up a streak of its own by winning its third in a row, something they are going to do based on the strength of their offense led by Daily.
Nick Ziegler, Staff Writer
Army 24, Navy 17
After a convincing win against the Tulane Green Wave in their conference title game, Army will be looking to continue their winning ways against their rival. Like Army, it has been a good season for Navy, and this should be a great matchup between the two teams. However, this Army offense is one of the best that the program has had in years, and it should be the difference-maker.