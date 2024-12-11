Army-Navy Game Three Keys to Victory for Black Knights, Midshipmen
The Army-Navy game is for the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy for the first time in nearly a decade and both teams come into the game hoping to win their biggest game of the year.
Yes, bigger than the Black Knights’ (11-1) first conference championship in program history, which they won last week against Tulane.
Yes, bigger than any game Navy (8-3) won this year.
For these two teams, this is the game each talks about all season — and each wants badly to win it.
Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. eastern on Saturday at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md., with the game to be broadcast on CBS.
How does Army win? How does Navy win? Here are three keys to watch.
Turnovers
When two teams that do generally the same thing face each other, it’s to find differentiators. But turnovers can make all the difference.
Both teams are among the Top 30 teams in turnover margin. Army is No. 6 with a plus-14 margin, as the Black Knights have committed just five turnovers and forced 19. Navy is No. 30 with a plus-six margin. The Midshipmen have committed 14 turnovers and have forced 20.
The gap between Army and Navy in terms of turnovers committed is significant. The Black Knights have thrown just one interception and lost four fumbles. The Midshipmen thrown six interceptions and lost eight fumbles.
Army has done a better job with ball possession this season, befitting a team that runs a ground-based attack. But Navy has forced one more turnover than Army in one fewer game.
It means one mistake, one turnover by either team, could be incredibly important.
The Passing Game
Neither team is going to throw the ball much, but both are good at it.
Navy quarterback Blake Horvath has given the Midshipmen’s offense a different dimension this season. He’s thrown for 1,154 yards with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions. While he only completes 58.5% of his passes, he’s efficient and avoids sacks.
Army quarterback Bryson Daily has thrown for 877 yards with eight touchdowns and one interception. He’s only been sacked four times.
Each does a great job of executing the pass when called upon. Go back to Army’s win over Tulane and both of Daily’s completions were important. This game may come down to which quarterback has the more important completion — or interception.
The Complementary Back
Horvath and Daily are each team’s leading rushers. But it could be the complementary back that helps decide the game.
Army’s Kanye Udoh is coming off a huge game where he showed off game-breaking speed and passed 1,000 yards for the season. He now has 1,064 yards and 10 touchdowns. If Daily doesn’t break Navy’s back, Udoh might.
For Navy, it’s Alex Tecza, who has 501 yards rushing and seven touchdowns. He’s a bit less of a game-breaker. But, he gets the tough yards when the Midshipmen need them.